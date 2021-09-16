There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Devyn Collins,
Reinhardt/Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt sophomore running back, had a huge day for the Eagles in their 45-0 home win over Warner as he set a new program record for rushing yards in a game by running for 208 yards on 22 carries. He reached the end zone four times for touchdowns and had a long run of 66 yards while also recording one catch for 11 yards in the victory.
Adam Anderson,
Georgia/Rome
The senior outside linebacker Anderson had three solo tackles, including one sack, in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over UAB on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. He now has two sacks in Georgia’s first two games this season.
Elijah McKoy,
Furman/Darlington
McKoy, a graduate student senior, recorded four total tackles (two solo, two assists) in the Paladins’ 26-0 win at Tennessee Tech on Saturday. Among the stops was a sack for the linebacker.
Jamious Griffin,
Georgia Tech/Rome
Griffin, a sophomore running back, rushed for 16 yards on five carries in the Jackets’ 45-17 home win over Kennesaw State last Saturday. He also returned one kick for eight yards in the victory.
Tae Hammond,
Cumberlands/Pepperell
Hammond, a junior, got the start at linebacker and recorded five total tackles (four solo, one assist) in the Patriots’ 56-12 road win over Florida Memorial on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie,
Western Kentucky/Rome
Leslie, a freshman offensive lineman, started at left guard for the Hilltoppers in their 38-35 loss at Army on Saturday. He helped the team rack up 477 total yards of offense with 435 of those coming through the air.
Jackson Norton, Cumberlands/Rome
The junior offensive lineman Norton started at center last Saturday for the Patriots in their 56-12 win at Florida Memorial as he helped the offense rack up 367 yards on the ground and 177 more in the passing game.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State/Rome
Hodges, a senior defensive back, got the start at free safety and recorded four solo tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, in the Redhawks’ 52-14 loss on the road at Sam Houston.
Knox Kadum,
Virginia Tech/Rome
Kadum, a redshirt freshman, threw for 17 yards on 3-of-4 passes in the Hokies’ 35-14 home win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The quarterback also rushed for 13 yards on two carries.
Matthew Syverson,
Berry/Model
The junior kicker Syverson had a solid day in the Vikings’ 34-21 win at LaGrange last Saturday as he made a 32-yard field goal, converted 4-of-4 extra points and handled two kickoffs with one touchback. He also punted twice for an average of 44 yards per attempt with one dropping inside the opponent’s 20 yard line.
Nick Burge,
Cumberland/Rome
Burge, a freshman running back, rushed for 40 yards on five carries for the Phoenix in their 34-6 home loss to St. Thomas on Saturday. He also returned to kicks for a total of 12 yards in the contest.
Nemo Reddish,
Shorter/Rome
Reddish, a graduate student senior safety, finished with three total tackles (two solo, one assist) in the Hawks’ 28-12 loss on the road at Albany State last Saturday.
TJ Arnold,
West Georgia/Model
The senior Arnold got the start at defensive end and recorded two solo tackles for the Wolves in their 47-0 home win over Morehouse on Saturday.
Landon Lawrence, Furman/Darlington
Lawrence, a graduate student senior defensive end, had one solo tackle, which was a tackle-for-loss, in the Paladins’ 26-0 road win at Tennessee Tech last Saturday.
EJ Lackey,
Huntingdon/Rome
The freshman running back Lackey rushed for 21 yards on six carries with a long of 11 in the Hawks’ 48-9 home loss to Birmingham-Southern last Saturday.
Kobe Nadu,
Wooster/Darlington
Nadu, a sophomore defensive back, recorded three total tackles (one solo, two assists) in the Fighting Scots’ 49-7 home win over Kenyon on Saturday.
Ayden Langford,
Sewanee/Darlington
Langford, a sophomore offensive lineman, got the start at left tackle for the Tigers in their 52-0 loss at Washington and Lee last Saturday.
Connor Chandler,
Maryville/Pepperell
Chandler, a junior receiver, hauled in three catches for 32 yards in the Scots’ 40-21 home loss to Centre on Saturday. He also had two rushing attempts.
Jaylen Griffin,
Virginia Tech/ Rome
Griffin, a redshirt junior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Hokies’ 35-14 win at home over Middle Tennessee State last Saturday.
Jamar Roberts, Cumberlands/ Rome
Roberts, a sophomore free safety, had one pass breakup in the Patriots’ 56-12 win at Florida Memorial last Saturday
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State/ Coosa
Brown, a redshirt freshman, started at tight end but didn’t record any stats in the Gamecocks’ 20-17 win at Florida State last Saturday.
BJ Williams,
Hanover/Pepperell
Williams, a senior, got the start on the defensive line for the Panthers in their 21-14 home win over Adrian last Saturday and recorded three total tackles (one solo, two assists), including a half a tackle-for-loss.
TJ Watkins, Berry/Pepperell
The senior receiver Watkins returned one kick for 12 yards during the Vikings’ 34-21 win at LaGrange last Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian/Darlington
Watson, a redshirt sophomore tight end, had one assisted tackle while playing on special teams during the 68-3 home win for the Blue Hose last Saturday.
Griffin Brewster, Kent State/Darlington
Brewster, a sophomore quarterback, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Golden Flashes’ 60-10 home win over Virginia Military Institute last Saturday.
JC Burkett,
Berry/Armuchee
Burkett, a senior, saw action on the Vikings’ offensive line in their 34-21 win at LaGrange last Saturday.
Mason O’Neal,
Shorter/Coosa
O’Neal, a senior, saw action on the offensive line for the Hawks in their 28-12 road loss at Albany State on Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint,
Huntingdon/Rome
O’Neal, a freshman, saw action on the offensive line for the Hawks in their 48-9 road loss at home to Birmingham-Southern on Saturday.