There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior started at running back and had 129 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns in the Eagles' 47-21 home win over Kentucky Christian on Saturday. His TD runs came on one and two-yard rushes, and he also added two receptions for 12 yards.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
The sophomore running back had a big day for the Phoenix as he rushed for 118 yards on 10 carries, including an 11-yard touchdown run, in a 65-22 home win over Campbellsville on Saturday.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt-sophomore started on the offensive line for the Bulldogs in a 42-10 home win over SEC rival Auburn on Saturday. He contributed to the Georgia offense compiling 500 total yards with 292 rushing and 208 passing.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-senior started on the defensive line for the Hokies and had six total tackles (two solo, four assists), including 2.5 tackles-for-loss, in the team's 45-29 loss at ACC foe Pittsburgh.
Bryson Hill, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman receiver caught five passes for 90 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown reception, in a 65-22 Phoenix win at home over Campbellsville on Saturday. He also had one rushing attempt for eight yards and handled one punt return.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The senior kicker made 2-of-3 field goal attempts, connecting from 41 and 24 yards, in the Vikings' 34-0 home win over Rhodes on Saturday. He also made 4-of-4 extra points, handled seven kickoffs with two touchbacks and punted three times for an average of 38.7 yards per attempt with two being downed inside the opponents' 20 yard line. He also had a reception in the game.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior started at free safety and had a stellar day with four total tackles (one solo, three assists) to go with an interception and a pass breakup in the Redhawks' 34-20 home win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday. He returned the interception 49 yards to set up his offense with good field position at the Tennessee Tech 26 in the second quarter.
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt-sophomore running back had 75 yards on 13 carries in the Beavers' 28-27 win on the road at Stanford in Pac-12 play on Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt-junior started at linebacker and had four solo tackles, including a sack, for the Blue Hose in their 41-21 home loss against Valparaiso on Saturday.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
The junior kicker made a 25-yard field goal and was successful on 8-of-9 extra points in his team's 65-22 home win over Campbellsville on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers' 31-28 loss at Texas-San Antonio on Saturday. He played a part in the offense putting up 481 total yards with 373 passing and 108 rushing.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt-senior defensive lineman had one assisted tackle in a 28-21 Chanticleers' win at Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The junior started at wide receiver and had one catch for 21 yards in the Scots' 56-17 win at LaGrange on Saturday.
Lem Azlin, Pepperell, LaGrange
The freshman offensive lineman had a solo tackle and a forced fumble in the Panthers' 56-17 home loss to Maryville on Saturday.
Luke Holtzendorf, Wingate, Model
The sophomore linebacker recorded one solo tackle in the Bulldogs' 28-0 home win over Catawba Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
The junior started on the offensive line in the Tigers' 35-16 loss at Centre on Saturday.
John Earley, Reinhardt, Armuchee
The freshman linebacker participated but didn't record any stats in the Eagles' 47-21 home win over Kentucky Christian on Saturday.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The junior saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Black Knights' 45-10 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday.