Mallory Collier has been named head girls' lacrosse coach at Darlington School. She will also serve as an Upper School English teacher.
"I am very excited that Mallory will be leading our girls' lacrosse team," said Athletic Director Eddie Guth. "She has great experience, is eager to lead and will do whatever is necessary to provide a great experience for the girls."
With four years of teaching experience, Collier is coming to Darlington from Pepperell High School, where she taught ninth and tenth-grade English. She holds a B.A. in English from Berry College and an M.A. in Curriculum and Instruction from Liberty University. She is currently pursuing her Ed.D. in Counseling and Care with an emphasis in Traumatology at Liberty University.
"I am extremely honored and excited to have been named the varsity head coach for the girls' lacrosse team at Darlington, and I have high standards and expectations for these girls," said Collier. "My motto for life and sports is 'be better' and I expect that for all of the players and coaches in this program. Go Tigers!"
A graduate of Coosa High School, Collier was a three-sport athlete who played softball, soccer and basketball. After several injuries, she initially chose not to pursue athletics as a student at Berry College. However, she ended up playing lacrosse during her senior year after Berry head women's lacrosse coach Brittni (Dulaney) Hall ('06), a Darlington alumna, offered her a walk-on spot on the team. Collier went on to play 13 games that year as a defender and fell in love with the sport, as it was a combination of every skill she learned in her three high school sports.
Prior to teaching, she served as the game day director for Berry College Athletics. Collier has a passion for athletics and plans to bring her expertise in both coaching and the administrative side of athletics to the girls' lacrosse program.