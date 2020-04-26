There was good news awaiting Mason Kinsey at the end of the 2020 NFL draft.
The Berry football standout announced Saturday evening that he had agreed to a priority free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, making him the first Berry football player to sign with an NFL team in the program’s brief seven-year history.
“I’ve been talking to the Titans for a long time,” Kinsey said. “This is somewhere I really wanted to be. Coming from where I’m from, all you can ask for is an opportunity. This isn’t a mini-camp invite. I’m signed and I’m blessed to be put in a great situation with Tennessee.”
Kinsey played at Habersham Central High School in Northeast Georgia before becoming the most prolific wide receiver in Berry football history, solidifying it with an impressive senior season.
He claimed his third consecutive All-Conference first-team honor and was named a D3football.com third-team All-American. The Demorest native holds program records in nearly every receiving category, finishing his career with a Southern Athletic Association record 3,343 receiving yards and 50 receiving touchdowns while helping Berry win four consecutive conference titles.
He led the SAA in all major receiving categories his final year with the Vikings and ranked in the top-15 in NCAA Division III. For his efforts, Kinsey received an invitation to the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl and continued his pursuit to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL.
The Titans are coming off an impressive season that saw them reach the AFC Championship Game and showcase the talents of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry.
Tennessee did not select any receivers in the draft, but did sign three — including Kinsey — during the period following the draft to free agent deals.
The Titans had six picks in the 2020 draft, beginning with first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, an offensive tackle from Georgia.