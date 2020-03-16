With the suspension of college sports across the country, a group of Berry College athletes were given something Monday to help soften the blow.
The Southern Athletic Association, of which Berry is a member, announced the recognition of all spring sport seniors in the league as conference Players of the Week.
“The conference is honored to recognize all of our outstanding senior student-athletes,” the release said. “Each senior has contributed athletically and academically to the betterment of the SAA and their respective institutions.”
With the continued threat of the spread of COVID-19, Berry, along with the Southern Athletic Association, opted to suspend all athletics. Berry had more than 40 seniors honored across 10 different squads.
BASEBALL
Vikings close out with wins
With the college baseball season being shortened, the Berry baseball team took advantage of what could possibly be its last time on the field this year.
Over the weekend, the Vikings took a three-game series sweep against Millsaps on the road, pushing Berry’s winning streak to four games.
Berry topped Millsaps 13-2 and 10-6 in a doubleheader sweep Friday, then closed out the series Saturday with an 8-5 seven-inning win.
With the victories, the Vikings push their overall record to 13-5 and 6-0 against SAA opponents, making Berry the only team to be undefeated in conference play.
Millsaps honored the seniors from both squads prior to the start of Saturday’s game. The seniors on Berry’s team are Jake Crandon, Quinn Smith, Zach Guzi, Ben Coker, Dylan Schoknecht, Zack Walch and Tyler Calvert.
In the closing game, Tanner Still earned the start, tossing 3 1-3 innings and allowing no hits. Milan Sutaria collected his third win of the year, throwing 1 2-3 of no-hit relief. Schoknecht also tossed an inning allowing just one hit and striking out two. At the plate for Berry, Spence Johns was 3-for-4 and Evan Romeo was 2-for-3.
Berry went ahead 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning off a passed ball and an RBI from Crandon. Millsaps went ahead 5-2 after the sixth inning, but the Vikings tied it in the seventh and took the lead in the eight to secure the win.
Shorter finishes with win
The Shorter baseball team also finished play with a win topping Carson-Newman last week on the road 5-3.
The win was the third straight for the Hawks prior to the Gulf South Conference announcing its suspension of all athletic competition indefinitely.
Coleton Barnes got his first career start on the mound for the Hawks throwing five scoreless innings, while giving up three hits and striking out three. Jonathon Pintaro picked up his first save of the season coming in with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.
At the plate for the Hawks, Jakob Woods was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Aaron Reardon had a hit and an RBI, and Kaleeq Brannigan and Nathaniel Butterworth each scored a run.
The win pushes the Hawks’ record to 14-5 overall and 3-5 in conference play.