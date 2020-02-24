For the third time this season, Georgia Highlands’ Trevin Wade has proved himself to be among the top players in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association.
Wade earned his third Player of the Week honor after helping the Chargers’ basketball team come away with a pair of conference wins against Albany Tech and Gordon State.
In a 79-67 road win against Albany Tech on Wednesday, Wade finished with 27 points and six assists.
Against Gordon State on Saturday at home, Wade put up 24 points and four assists in an 87-74 win.
The Chargers (21-6) have two more games left in the regular season before the GCAA tournament. They’ll host East Georgia State on Wednesday then travel to face Central Georgia Tech on Saturday.
GHC women finish with wins
The Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team closed out the regular season this past week with a pair of conference wins taking a 20-9 overall record and a 15-3 conference record into the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.
The Chargers took down Albany Tech 72-46 on the road Wednesday and Lawson State Community College 67-59 on Saturday at home.
Against Albany Tech, Tynasia Bunting led with 23 points and seven rebounds, Ja’Lyn Reese had 17 points and 11 rebounds, O’Mariyah Tucker had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Nijeria Jordan finished with 10 points.
Jahnaria Brown scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win against Lawson State, Bunting had 14 points and nine boards, Jordan finished with 13 points, and Reese had 10 points.
The Chargers have secured the No. 2 seed heading into tournament play.
Shorter on streak
The Shorter baseball team has only suffered one loss on the season and is on a five-game winning streak after a three-game series against Oakland City.
The Hawks opened a doubleheader Saturday with a 1-0 win in Game 1 and closed out the day with a 12-1 win in the nightcap. The series concluded Sunday with a 17-2 win for the Hawks.
In Game 1, Jonathon Pintaro got the win on the mound for the Hawks, striking out 16 batters over seven innings, while allowing only three baserunners.
In Game 2, Bailey Gerstner was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Kaleeq Brannigan was 1-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Chad Davis improved to 2-0 on the mound in the win, striking out eight and allowing five hits over seven innings.
In the closing game of the series, Brannigan was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs, Andres Ferreiro was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, and Matt Christian was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and an RBI. Jaydon Berry was the winning pitcher for the Hawks.
Shorter (11-1) returns to conference play with a three-game series against West Georgia at home beginning Friday. The series will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday.