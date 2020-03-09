Over the weekend, the Berry College softball team suffered only its second loss of the season. Bayleigh Masterson helped make sure her team moved on from the loss in a big way.
The junior infielder carried her team to a pair of wins in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, and her efforts earned her Player of the Week honors from the Southern Athletic Association.
The Vikings opened play in the tournament Friday with an 11-7 loss to St. John Fisher, but bounced back for two straight wins — a 13-8 win against No. 3 Linfield and a 12-10 win against Saint Benedict.
In the three games, Masterson went 6-for-9 with five runs scored, six RBIs and two home runs.
So far this season, Masterson is in the top five in the conference with a .464 batting average, a .556 on-base percentage, a .786 slugging percentage and her two home runs.
The Vikings are 8-2 overall on the season, undefeated at 3-0 in SAA play and have won seven of their last eight games.
Berry is back in action Thursday with a doubleheader at home against Covenant. The Vikings get back to conference play with a three-game series against Birmingham-Southern at home beginning March 21.
BASEBALL
Shorter ends skid with wins
After dropping four straight games, the Shorter baseball team bounced back Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Mississippi College at home in Gulf South Conference action.
In a three-game series against the Choctaws, the Hawks dropped the opener 13-12 before coming back to take the next two games 10-5 and 3-2, respectively.
In Game 2 of the series, Luis Acevedo had a home run and two RBIs, Aaron Reardon and Nathaniel Butterworth each had two hits and two runs scored.
In Game 3, the Hawks scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit.
Reardon, Justin Barnes and Jakob Woods each scored runs for the Hawks.
Following Tuesday’s home game against Carson-Newman, the Hawks return to conference play with a three-game series against West Florida at home beginning Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Leggett qualifies for indoor championships
With the announcing of the participants in the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships, Berry will have a representative at the event which takes place this weekend.
Berry's Genesis Leggett qualified in the weight throw for the second time in her career and will compete at the championships Friday and Saturday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Leggett ranks 20th in the weight throw this season with a mark of 17 meters. When she qualified in 2018, she was the first Berry track and field athlete to compete in either the indoor or the outdoor NCAA championships. Leggett is a four-time All-Region selection and a two-time Southern Athletic Association Women's Field Athlete of the Year.