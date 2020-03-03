For Berry College’s baseball team, throwing no-hitters seems to be a West family tradition.
Coming 21 years apart, Berry pitcher Garrett West tossed a no-hitter recently in a game against Oglethorpe.
West’s no-hitter was the first for a Vikings’ player since 1999 which was thrown by his uncle Shelby West.
Garrett West’s efforts earned him Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week honors as his no-hitter was part of a three-game series sweep against the Stormy Petrels and was the first conference action the Vikings have seen this season.
The Vikings won 13-3 in Game 1 on Friday, and Saturday won 12-1 in Game 2 and 5-4 in the seven-inning finale.
In Game 2, West (2-2) tossed his no-hitter while allowing only three walks and one run.
West isn’t the only Berry pitcher who’s enjoying success this season. In Game 1, Ben Coker pitched the Vikings to the win while striking out a career-high 10 batters and allowing one earned run over seven innings of work.
The win for Coker (4-0), who has also earned Pitcher of the Week status this season, was his 21st career win, which broke Berry’s NCAA Division III era record.
Coker’s four wins on the season leads the SAA and he ranks third with a 0.90 ERA. Coker and West lead the Vikings in strikeouts with 22 and 15, respectively.
The Vikings are now on a four-game winning streak and own an 8-3 overall record and are off to their best start in conference play since switching to Division III. The Vikings are 3-0 in the SAA and are out front in the conference standings.
Berry returns to their home field Thursday for the Berry Invitational, which will open with a matchup against Adrian. The Vikings will then go up against Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Friday and Denison on Saturday.
The Vikings return to league action with a three-game road series against Millsaps beginning March 14.