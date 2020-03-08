While the high school basketball season officially came to an end this past weekend, a local group is once again providing a stage for senior players to take the floor one last time in their team’s uniform.
The Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club, in conjunction with Georgia Highlands College, will hold the sixth annual Senior All-Star Basketball Games on Thursday at the Floyd Campus of Georgia Highlands College.
The evening will feature the top seniors from more than 20 high schools in the region, including Floyd, Polk, Gordon and Chattooga counties. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with the girls’ all-star game, followed by the boys’ game at 8 p.m.
A 3-point contest will be held between the games and there will also be halftime entertainment.
The exhibition games will be held just over a week after the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club honored area players and coaches at its annual Team of the Year Banquet.
Pickens’ Mykenzie Weaver and Rockmart’s Keyarah Berry were named Female Co-Most Valuable Players for the 2019-2020 season, while Pepperell’s Payton Rhoades and LaFayette’s Aidan Hadaway were named the Male Co-MVPs.
The Darlington girls’ team was named the Female High School Team of the Year, while head coach Hazel Hall was named the Female High School Coach of the Year. LaFayette’s boys team and head coach Hank Peppers were named Male Team and Coach of the Year.
The Darlington Middle School girls’ team was named the Middle School Team of the Year, along with coach Samantha Rush being named the Middle School Coach of the Year.
Also honored were Berry College players Madeline Sandman and Caleb Haynes, Shorter University players Jasmine Gaines and Bryan Polanco, and Georgia Highlands players Jahnaria Brown, Trevin Wade and Cahiem Brown.
The NWGA Tip-Off Club Team of the Year was also announced at the banquet. Among those included were Armuchee’s Julia Williams and Luke Mayhall, Calhoun’s Britiya Curtis and Gage Maffetone, Chattooga’s Malachi Jackson, Coosa’s Jordan Roberts and Keshaun Kindred, Darlington’s Caroline Dingler and Patrick Shelley, Gordon Central’s Mercedes Coleman and Kade Steward, LaFayette’s Latayah Barber and Aidan Hadaway, Model’s Nia Allen and Jared Bomer, Pepperell’s Kinsey Wright and Payton Rhoades, Rockmart’s Keyarah Berry and Juke Boozer, Rome High’s Amberly Brown and Justyn Smith, Sonoraville’s Maliyah Parks and Orry Darnell, Trion’s Shelby Carlock and Andy Allen, and Unity Christian’s Sydney Wells and Huston Bryant.