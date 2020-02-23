Now that both the men's and women's Intercollegiate Indoor Championships have been concluded, it's pretty much back to regular match play for Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
Most of the teams that did not qualify for the ITA Indoors events got a nice break, but it's time to get back on the court and back outside.
On the women's side, a couple of ladies from Georgia Tech have won conference honors for their play thus far in the season. Victoria Flores, a junior from Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Kenya Jones, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee, have each won player of the week honors from the ACC.
The Lady Jackets sport a 10-5 record that is much better than it looks on paper. Last Friday, they beat highly ranked Virginia 4-3 in Atlanta. Georgia Tech's only losses have come to powerhouse teams at Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Stanford and Florida.
The N.C. State women got a big 4-3 win over Notre Dame last week in a key ACC match at South Bend, Indiana. It marked Coach Simon Earnshaw's 100th match victory at the helm of the Wolfpack women. Anna Rogers and Adriana Reami led the way for State.
In men's action last week Notre Dame is coming off an unusual doubleheader sweep of St. Bonaventure, winning both matches 7-0.
The Miami Hurricane men blasted Clemson on Friday 7-0. Clemson's only success came in one of the three doubles matches when Carlos Kelaidis and Teodor Guisca won their match 6-2. Miami cleaned house the rest of the match.
The Boston College men fell to 2-5 on the season, losing a tough match to Brown in Providence last week, 4-3. Brown got their win with victories in the top four singles positions after the Eagles won the doubles point.
Virginia Tech swept through the weekend with victories over St. Bonaventure, (5-0) and Gardner-Webb (6-1).