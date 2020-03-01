The latest NCAA men’s tennis rankings have Southern California on top of the heap, followed by the Tar Heels of North Carolina. Four other ACC schools are in the Top 25 poll as of Feb. 27.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack is ranked number nine, Florida State is number 15, Wake Forest is number 17 and Miami completes the conference’s representatives at number 20.
On the women’s side, The Lady Tar Heels are solidly entrenched at the top of the poll, which is dominated by teams from the ACC.
Florida State is No. 2, N.C. State is third, Duke checked in at No. 7, Georgia Tech was 10th, Wake Forest 12th, Virginia was at No. 13, Notre Dame at 15, and Miami at 18.
The Lady Tar Heels entered weekend play with a 14-0 dual match record. Alexa Graham, a senior from New York, Sara Daavettila, a senior from Michigan, Cameron Morra a sophomore from Maryland, Elizabeth Scotty, a super fresman from Maryland, senior Makenna Jones from South Carolina and Allie Sanford, a junior from Ohio, have been rocking along in singles play.
Daavettila is ranked No. 4 in singles play, Graham is sixth. Sanford is ranked No. 36 and playing at the No. 6 position, making the Tar Heels very hard to beat from top to bottom across their lineup.
Over last weekend, the UNC women defeated Virginia 4-1. The lone win for UVA came at No. 1 singles where freshman Natasha Subhash dominated Graham in straight sets.
On the men’s side, North Carolina coach Sam Paul got his 500th career win when the Heels beat Ohio State in the ITA Indoor championships last month. Senior William Blumberg, from Connecticut, is playing strongly at the No. 1 singles position, while Canadian Benjamin Sigouin is also solid at No. 2.
Rinky Hijikata, a freshman from Sydney, Australia, is playing the No. 3 line. Josh Peck, a senior from Calgary, Alberta, is at No. 4, Sophomore Brian Cernoch from Rockville, Maryland, is on the No. 5 court and Simon Soendergaard from Denmark is a solid No. 6. Again, the Tar Heels are loaded from top to bottom and will be the favorite when the ACC tournament comes to Rome in April.
The N.C. State Wolfpack could be the surprise team come tournament time. The ’Pack shocked No. 4 Texas 4-3 last Sunday. The match was tied at 3-3 with action on the No. 1 singles court finally deciding the match. Alexis Galarneau defeated the Longhorns’ Yuya Ito 6-7, 6-6, 6-1 to clinch the match.