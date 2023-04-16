The Model Blue Devils had to work hard for a 2-1 win on Friday night in the first round of the Class AA state tournament at home against East Jackson, but that just makes the victory even sweeter.
After the Devils scored a first-half goal and their defense came up big against an attack-minded Eagles' squad over the first 40 minutes, the visiting No. 4 seed continued to battle and eventually found the equalizer in the 57th minute.
Model (14-3-1) didn't get down, however, and continued to try to make the most of its chances. They were rewarded for that perseverance in the 66th minute as Wyatt Patterson headed one past the East Jackson keeper off a long throw-in from Jack Robinson for the assist to score what proved to be the game-winner.
"That was a lot of effort and fight we showed," said Model's Robinson, the team's lone senior. "Even after (East Jackson) tied it up, we kept our heads and didn't get too out of control. We knew they were a very tough opponent even with them being a No. 4 seed. That was a tough first-round game for sure so props to them. We definitely had to earn it, and we're so excited to get the win and be able to move on to the second round."
Robinson played a part in both Model goals as it was his header off a Zeke Donner corner kick in the 26th minute to put the home team up 1-0. Donner sent the kick into the box, and Robinson rose up above everyone to get his head on it and direct the ball bouncing past the East Jackson keeper to put his team ahead.
The Model defense played a key role from then on in the first half as East Jackson (7-6-2) had multiple opportunities to tie the game before the break, but each time the backline and keeper Tanner Couey stopped the Eagles' attempts cold.
East Jackson continued to push the ball forward despite facing a 1-0 deficit early in the second half and eventually manufactured a goal as Ben Garcia converted off a corner kick from teammate Ivan Castro to even the game in the 57th minute.
After his team gave him back the lead with Patterson's goal in the 66th minute, Couey and the Model defense continued to be tested by East Jackson's attack but stood up to it each time. Couey finished with nine total saves in the game and was able to clear the ball out of trouble several other times to avoid shots on goal.
"I really never felt comfortable in the first half even after we scored the goal to go up 1-0. That's how good of a team East Jackson is. They are definitely not a normal No. 4 seed. They play more like a No. 1 or No. 2," said Model head coach Donnie Mendence. "I knew from everything I had heard and seen about them that they were really good, and I tried to get that across to our team this week. But I don't even think I realized how tough they really were.
"I think we're very fortunate to get the win and get to move on to the second round. (East Jackson) dominated possession for most of the game and had a lot of quality offensive chances. We didn't have as many, but we made them when they counted. I was worried there for a while that we were going to have to go to PKs, and anything can happen there. But we knew we had to thrive off corner kicks and throw-ins, and our guys converted two of those opportunities to make the difference."
Model had a few opportunities on breakaways in both halves as forward Lakin Dancause and midfielder Donner used their speed and aggressiveness to get behind the East Jackson defense. But each time they did, the Eagles' back line and keeper were able to snuff out the run.
With the win the Devils advance to the second round for the second time in three seasons and will host Drew Charter with a date and time to be announced.
"We knew what kind of effort it would take to win this first one and we feel very fortunate, but we'll have another tough one in the second round," said Mendence. "We're going to face another really good team so we're not out of the hot water yet. But I know our guys are going to go to battle once again and give it everything they have."
Model is looking to advance to the third round for the first time since 2018 when it made a run to the Class AA final four.