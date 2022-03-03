For the past decade-plus, there has been a constant voice leading the Unity Christian boys basketball team from the sideline as the program grew and improved to where it is today, and that voice was head coach Matt Claytor. Next season, there will be a new head coach occupying that role of leader.
Claytor is stepping down after 12 seasons of leading the program, and former Model High standout Davy Fisher will be stepping in to carry the torch forward as head coach.
Unity Christian athletic director Russ Dyer announced the move this week, and he said he is proud of everything the Lions have accomplished with Claytor leading the program and also excited to see where it will go under the direction of Fisher.
"I want to Thank Matt for the last 13 years of Unity Basketball," said Dyer of Claytor's tenure as he also served one season as middle school head boys coach. "Matt started our program from scratch and has invested Godly wisdom in a lot of young men. One of those young men is my son, I can't thank him enough. Matt has made our basketball team competitive with our local schools over the last few years coming out with several wins. When I think about only having 40 boys in our high school and being able to compete locally, I immediately think of Matt and his coaching. We will miss him on the court next year. I know Davy is the right person at the right time for Unity. We are excited to have him as our next basketball coach."
Claytor most recently led the Lions to a strong finish to the 2021-22 season as the team finished as region runners-up and made an appearance in the GAPPS State Tournament. He said he knew it was time to step aside at the end of this past season for a couple of different reasons.
"One of the big reasons is my daughters are at that age where I'm missing a lot with them with my coaching schedule," said Claytor. "I'm tired of not seeing them as much as I could and not getting home until they are in the bed a lot of nights. It was getting tough with them asking where I was. These are valuable years with them that I didn't want to miss. And another reason is I'm also the principal at Unity so this will give me more time to focus on that role."
Fisher is a 2014 graduate of Model High where he was a basketball standout for the Devils. He was a four-year varsity player and scored more than 1,700 points in his career while racking up several honors, including being named the Rome News-Tribune Player of the Year.
After graduation, he attended Mississippi College on a full scholarship and lettered in four seasons for the Choctaws. He graduated in 2018 with a degree in exercise science and went on to play for the Jackson Eagles of the Central Basketball Association and the West Tennessee Heat of the Maximum Basketball League. During that time he also completed his master's degree in athletic administration. He has served as a volunteer assistant coach at Shorter University and most recently has been an assistant coach the last two seasons at Iowa Western Community College.
Fisher said this chance at Unity Christian was one he couldn't pass up.
"This is a great opportunity for me to sever and connect with these kids and also come back home," said Fisher. "I love the Lord, and faith and basketball are my two biggest passions. Those really bring out the intensity and excitement in me, and I incorporate that in the way I coach. I believe good programs are founded on honor, trust and discipline, and I plan on bringing that to the way I coach this team."
Claytor added that knowing the program would be in good hands was another reason he decided to step aside.
"The only way I would give it up was if I knew we found someone that would be great," said Claytor. "I made a list of some people I thought would be a great fit, and (Davy) was way up there on the list.
"I tell people one of the things I'm proud of is being able to tell them I was the head coach of Unity Christian for the last 12 years. It has definitely been a fun ride and a great process to see where we started from a bit of a rag-tag bunch playing little schools, really whoever we could get to play us, to seeing the gym built and starting to compete well with the area schools. I'm pretty happy with where I'm leaving the program and excited to see where it goes."