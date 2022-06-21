Darlington Upper School English teacher Sam Clark has been named head boys' lacrosse coach at Darlington School. He is stepping into this role having previously served as the assistant boys' lacrosse coach.
"I am very excited about Sam leading our lacrosse program," said Darlington athletic director Eddie Guth. "I have been impressed with his hard work and dedication to the school, his ability to build relationships with the students, and his enthusiastic approach to coaching."
Clark has served as an Upper School English teacher, college advisor and residential duty staff member since 2017. In addition to lacrosse, he coaches girls' JV and varsity volleyball.
"I'm very excited to take on the head coaching role," said Clark. "I've been playing and coaching lacrosse for the last 18 years, and I look forward to sharing my love of the game with many players, both old and new."
Clark holds a B.A. in English from Rhodes College, where he also played lacrosse and worked as an editor for two newspapers, and is currently pursuing an M.A. from the Middlebury College Bread Loaf School of English. He graduated as a day student from a boarding school, Western Reserve Academy, where he spent the following summers working as a counselor, teacher and director in various camps.