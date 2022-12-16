By the time you are reading this, the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament will have started at Armuchee High, and I will pretty much be camped out there for the next several days.
You will find no complaints from me, however. This event right around the holidays is one that I look forward to every year. I remember even before I got in the paper business going to Christmas Tournament games as a youngster. It was special back then, and it's still special today.
There is so much tradition wrapped up in this tournament. Players, coaches, fans, officials, organizers, media members and anyone else that plays a part or has played a part over the years have great memories of a specific tournament or game or individual performance. But even more than that, it's just so much fun seeing all the local teams come together in one place and battle it out for the coveted Gold Ball.
I'm excited about this year's field of teams. I think there are a couple favorites on both the girls and boys side, but there are always unknowns and impressive, unpredictable runs made so who knows.
No matter what happens on the court over the next few days, you can rest assured knowing that this tournament will be conducted in a top-notch fashion by those in charge, mainly the Seven Hills Rotary Club. I've been to high school holiday tournaments all over the place, and I can say without a doubt that there is none as thrilling, organized and memorable as this one.
With that part out of the way, while we're here, these are a few other topics that have been on my mind recently:
Leach was one of a kind
The football world lost a great coach, a great man and a great character this past week with the sudden passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Leach was a longtime coach that worked at several stops across the country, including his time at the helm at Texas Tech and Washington State before making his way into the SEC. He was one of the guys that revolutionized football by the way he used his Air Raid offense and the passing game in general.
But more than what he did on the field, Leach was known for his distinctive personality and quirks off the field. He was far from the buttoned-up, no-nonsense football coaches that you expect these days. He is what a sports writer or radio personality dreams about because if you want a unique quote, Leach is going to be the one to give it to you.
I have seen so many great stories about him over the past several days, and I'm sure I will read many more in the near future. Do yourself a favor and look up some yourself. They aren't hard to find. I assure you it will be worth it.
RIP Coach Leach. There will never be another like you.
Championship games back where they should be
After last week's Georgia high school football state championship games were a bit of a disaster as far as weather and a certain call that went viral, the powers that be did what needed to be done on Thursday. The GHSA and the Atlanta Falcons came to terms on a three-year deal to once again host the championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After a few years at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium, more often than not in the rain and cold, the games are back where they should be. A grand game deserves a grand stage. Center Parc Stadium shouldn't be dismissed as a bad venue, but it is far from the environment that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will offer.
A group of players and coaches that put in as much time and effort as it takes to get to a state championship game should be rewarded for that. Playing at The Benz and not having to worry about the weather should've been a no-brainer all along. It's good to see common sense win the day.
Now, as far as the call in the Class AAA State Championship Game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove that has blown up over the last week -- yes, it was a bad one. A really bad one. But, and here is where a lot of people will disagree, it is one call in a game full of calls. Some were bad, some were good. You can't base an entire game off of one call.
Sandy Creek should celebrate its state title with no shame whatsoever. Cedar Grove people, on the other hand, has every right to be upset. And those that have seen the missed call has the right to raise a stink about it. Just don't go at the Sandy Creek players and coaches. They can't do the officials' jobs for them. What are they supposed to do? Give the state championship trophy back?
Maybe one day technology will allow for replay in high school football. Until then there will be controversial or missed calls. It's just part of the game. It's an unfortunate part, but part of the game.