A local tradition that goes back to the early 1950s will write a new chapter starting next week as the 69th annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament opens on Friday, Dec. 16, at Armuchee High.
The tournament will feature nine teams each in the girls and boys brackets as the first three days of the tournament (Friday, Saturday, Monday) will be hosted at Armuchee High and split between the new and old gyms on campus while the championship and consolation games will be held at Berry's Cage Center on Tuesday.
"We are incredibly excited about this tournament as we are every year," said Seven Hills Rotarian Derek Taylor at a tournament planning committee meeting on Thursday at Moe's BBQ in Rome. "This is my 15th year being involved going back to when I was working at Berry, and it is truly a historic event that goes back a long way in Rome with this being the 69th annual tournament.
"It really brings back good memories for me because it reminds me of a similar tournament I played in growing up in Missouri. It's just a great community event that everyone enjoys, and a lot of folks work really hard to make it happen, from a great committee that plans it to the great sponsors that work to help cover costs to the incredible local players and coaches that compete to the fans that come out and make it such a great atmosphere."
First-round play on Day 1 on Friday will open with a pair of girls' games in the two gyms at Armuchee both tipping off at 4 p.m. as Unity Christian takes on Coosa and Pepperell battles Darlington. The other two first-day girls matchups will tip off at 7 p.m. with Armuchee squaring off against Woodland and Model competing vs. Chattooga.
The first boys' games of the tournament will tip off in the two gyms at Armuchee on Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m. (following the opening girls games) with Rome and Coosa squaring off and Pepperell taking on Chattooga. The opening day nightcap will feature boys matchups starting at approximately 8:30 p.m., and those include Model vs. Unity Christian and Armuchee vs. Woodland.
"This tournament has a postseason feel to it," said Taylor. "You know when you see these teams compete that the Gold Ball means something. These kids look forward to this every year because they know they are going to be playing in front of a packed house and great atmosphere. You don't get that experience a lot of other places.
"And you hear stories about the history of the tournament and older players talking about when they played it years ago. It's just a fun event to be a part of."
The tournament's proceeds go back to the local schools who participate so it is a big fundraiser put on by the Seven Hills Rotary.
"This is a fundraiser for the schools so we want the fans to come out every night and support their teams," said Taylor. "It's a good chance for those fans to support the local teams and also early enough in the season where you get to know what kind of players and teams everyone has for this year."
The Rome girls are aiming to defend their Gold Ball championship trophy from last season while the Darlington boys took home the Gold Ball last December as well and will look to go back to back.
"You never know what's going to happen...there are the teams that you expect to make a run to the finals and there are always teams that you didn't expect to make a run," said Taylor. "That's what makes it so exciting. Everyone has a chance."