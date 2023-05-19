From a precocious 8-year-old so eager to score that she would steal the ball away from teammates, to a standout forward with blazing speed and a cannon for a left foot that helped her teams both travel and high school reach new heights, Armuchee’s Malone Christen has been a mainstay on the soccer pitch in northwest Georgia for close to 14 years.
On Wednesday afternoon in Armuchee High School’s library, Christen, surrounded by family and coaches both current and former, signed her letter of intent to attend Loyola University of Maryland and play soccer for the Greyhounds in the Metro Athletic Conference.
“I’ve played soccer my whole life. I’ve been working hard and wanted to keep playing. At first, it was funny because, on the plane on the way to Loyola, I told my parents I’m not going to Maryland because it was too far,” Christen said. “Then, I got there and just fell in love with it and realized that this is the perfect school for me, so it all worked out.”
Armuchee head girls coach this season Chase Watterson first met Christen when she began playing in the recreation Arsenal program at the YMCA.
“In a lot of ways, she has grown academically and from a sporting perspective, but in a lot of ways, she has stayed the same. She was a rascal, precocious and tenacious, and she is that way still,” Watterson said. “She’s matured a lot and developed a lot, but she’s kept that youthful spirit and that drive. That’s really served her well. When you play a game meant for kids, part of you has to stay a kid, and she has done that. I’m very, very proud of her. It’s been a pleasure to watch her grow into the young woman she is. We have high hopes for her, and I know that she will deliver.”
Watterson actually moved Christen up an age division and gave her to a different recreational coach when she was starting out to help cure her of the habit of swiping the ball from her teammates. After a few tough practices and games with the new team and coach, Christen learned the value of passing the ball and working with teammates, and the rest is history.
Christen has played key roles for every team she’s been on whether recreation, travel, middle school or high school. While playing travel for Arsenal, she finished in the top three in scoring in her team’s division five times and was a key cog on five teams that finished in the top three of their division, including two division champions and one division runner-up.
At Armuchee, the spotlight shone bright in Christen’s sophomore season, when she helped lead the Lady Indians in scoring and played a vital role in the squad reaching the Class A Public state championship game, as Armuchee finished as state runner-up.
“She is a force. She came in and made us able to take on a state tournament run right off the bat. She’s worth two goals in any game plus she’s just smart on the field. She would make her teammates the stars and help them find their feet and help them do better. She just lifts the whole team. She’s a once-in-a-decade player,” Donald Bettler, who coached Armuchee to that state final game, said. “I think she’s going to shine in college. She’s going to come in and immediately improve with that higher competition. The team will get better, and she will get better. I’m looking forward to it and hope to be able to get up to see a game this fall.”
It’s also kind of funny that Loyola’s mascot is the Greyhound, as Christen has been known for her foot speed through travel and high school ball. She even ran a leg on Armuchee’s state championship-winning 4x800-meter relay team her sophomore year.
The Lady Indians reached the state playoffs again her junior season, but Christen’s senior season was cut short with a lower leg injury, forcing her to miss most of her final high school season.
“It’s so exciting to have this opportunity and just be able to go up and make new friends and grow from it,” Christen said. “I just want to get better every day. The big thing I remember about soccer is all the friends I’ve made over the years. I’m never going to forget them.”