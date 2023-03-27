For the second time in less than a year, local soccer fans filled Barron Stadium for a high-level international exhibition on Sunday afternoon, and the atmosphere as well as the play on the field didn't disappoint.
After the Under-20 Guatemala national team defeated the North Georgia Soccer Academy last July in front of a packed stadium, the same Guatemala side took on Chivas de Guadalajara, professional club team from Mexico, on Sunday in front of a lively crowd, which displayed the passion and excitement for the game that Rome High boys soccer coach Luis Goya said is no surprise.
"This is so important to these people. For people like us, soccer is everything. Our life is sleeping, eating and breathing soccer," said Goya, who has helped bring both international soccer events to be hosted in Rome. "We know what soccer can do. It can bring everyone together. I knew when I started coaching here that I had to do more than just coach soccer at Rome. I felt like it was my responsibility to change the story around here about soccer. I want to promote soccer and show how much this community really loves the sport."
Sunday's game featured some exciting play both ways as Chivas controlled much of the possession for the first half and cashed in one of its chances early in the game to take the lead. Leonardo Sanchez took a shot from inside the box that ricocheted around finally found its way into the back of the net to make it 1-0 in the fourth minute.
Chivas had several more opportunities over the rest of the first half, but Guatemala's back line and goalkeeper Jorge Moreno Alfaro turned several offensive runs, set pieces and shots on goal to keep the score where it was. Alfaro finished the contest with close to double-digit saves.
Guatemala turned the momentum of the game around in the second half as it was the team that controlled much of the possession over the final 45 minutes and had multiple quality chances, including a few free kicks from just outside the box early in the second half that were turned away.
Chivas goalkeeper Erick Montiel matched Alfaro's great play with impressive work of his own, making multiple all-out saves to keep his team in front. Guatemala went to the final seconds continuing to attack but could never find the equalizer as Chivas pulled out the close win.
The game was the second in three days for the two teams as they met in Chattanooga on Friday with Guatemala pulling out a close win by a 1-0 score.
Goya said he and others estimated there were right around 3,800 people in attendance for Sunday's game at Barron Stadium after last July's event drew around 4,500.
"This took a lot of time and prep to make happen, but we want to keep doing stuff like this because it shows what Rome can do to host soccer events," said Goya. "We're thankful for the opportunity to make this possible. It took a lot of people to make it happen, and I'm happy that it was a success. We want to continue pushing soccer in Rome because this city has the potential to have an even greater soccer culture. Especially with the World Cup coming to the USA in a few years, this is the time where we can grow the game even bigger."
Chivas will return to Mexico after Sunday's game to continue its club schedule while Guatemala will head back home before making final preparations to compete in the U-20 World Cup, which will be held in Indonesia in May and June.
Goya, who leads the Rome High boys team, said one of the best parts of these events that he saw again on Sunday was watching the faces of the younger fans as they take in the high-level play on the field.
"There's nothing better than seeing the smile on the kids' faces," said Goya. "That's the reason why we do this. We want them to see this great culture of soccer because it can impact the future generations. We want to promote the present and the future of soccer because it can change these kids' lives."