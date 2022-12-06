Rome showed flashes of being a special team last season, but some costly losses late and a tough draw in the state tournament ended its season a lot earlier than the Wolves expected.
Despite some roster turnover, head coach John McFather said he still has high goals for what his team can accomplish, but its potential success will depend on how much it comes together and improves to be ready at the right time for a deep run in the postseason.
The Wolves have some key returnees from its starting lineup, including Cameron Keith and Braxton Wade, while they will look to replace the production in the backcourt from last year's leading scorer JayQuan Nelson, who transferred to Alexander, and EJ Holland, who is now a freshman playing at Kennesaw State.
McFather said his guys are still looking to get their basketball legs underneath them and coming together as a team after not getting the full roster together until the recent end to Rome's football season, but the veteran local coach, who previously spent time leading Coosa for several years, is excited about how good his team can be once it gets used to playing with its full compliment of weapons and has the defensive intensity he expects.
Team Capsule
Head coach: John McFather (second season)
Last year’s record: 17-11 (lost in first round of Class AAAAAA State Tournament to River Ridge)
Starters lost: 2
Key players: Cameron Keith (G/F, Sr.), Braxton Wade (G, Jr.), Christian McAboy (C, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
McFATHER: Building chemistry and building a strong defense.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
McFATHER: Strength for us is depth when I get everyone there. Improvement areas are building more chemistry and getting our legs under us.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
McFATHER: Our keys are great chemistry and solid pressure defense.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
McFATHER: Our long term goals are to compete for a region championship and go deep into the state playoffs.