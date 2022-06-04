There was some incredible baseball played on the high school diamonds across Rome and Floyd County over the past few months with several individual players stepping up with huge seasons for their teams.
But there was one specific local standout that who impacted the game like no other, whether it was with his bat, his arm, his glove or his leadership. That player was Model senior Davis Chastain.
Chastain capped off his high school career with an unbelievable final season for the Devils as he was impressive at the plate as a leadoff hitter, on the mound as the team’s ace and defensively as a shortstop with great range and strong arm. As far as intangibles, he was one of the unquestioned leaders for a Model team that won its first region title since 1971 and made a run to the Class AA elite eight.
For his stellar efforts, Chastain is the Rome News-Tribune All-County Baseball Player of the Year, as he leads a group of top high school players within the boundaries of Floyd County.
Coosa’s Cody King and Pepperell’s Landen Loyd are also among the top honorees as they are the RN-T All-County Co-Pitchers of the Year following dominant seasons on the mound.
Along with Chastain, King and Loyd, the All-County Team is also made up of first-team selections as well as honorable mentions.
Player of the Year Davis Chastain Model, P/SS, Sr.
Chastain was phenomenal in whatever role he was asked to do on a certain day. The senior was Model’s leading hitter with a .451 average as he held down the leadoff spot and had 41 total hits on the season, including seven doubles, four triples and four homers to go with 20 RBIs and 45 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. The Georgia State signee was just as good on the mound as he finished with a 6-2 record and a 1.79 ERA along with 88 strikeouts. Two of his wins came in the postseason. His defense at shortstop was great as well as he made all the routine plays as well as several tough ones that saved possible hits and/or runs by opponents.
Co-Pitcher of the Year Cody King Coosa, Sr.
King was the Eagles’ shutdown starter on a team that finished second in the region and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. The senior finished with a 10-2 record and a 0.72 ERA in 68 1/3 innings of work while also striking out 100 batters and recording one save. While pitching was his main role, he was also strong in the batter’s box with a .349 average, seven doubles, one triple and one homer with 15 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Co-Pitcher of the Year Landen Loyd Pepperell, Sr.
Loyd never backed down from a challenge as he was the guy Pepperell turned to for big starts in big games. The senior posted a 1.66 ERA during his senior season to go with a 6-2 record and 74 strikeouts in 55 innings of work. He picked up a good bit of the offensive load also with 31 total hits, including five doubles, two triples and two homers, and tied for the team lead with 27 RBIs.
First Team Jace Armstrong Model, 3B/SS/P, Jr.
Armstrong had a stellar junior campaign as he was impactful at the plate, in the field and on the mound. He hit .317 on the season with five doubles, two triples, four homers and 34 RBIs, which tied for the team lead. He played both third base and shortstop defensively and was a plus defender at both positions when we wasn’t on the mound where he racked up a 5-0 record and 2.45 ERA, including a couple clutch outings in the playoffs.
Jake Ashley Model, C, Sr.
Ashley’s ability to call the game and block things up behind the plate was invaluable for the Devils and their pitching staff, but his defense was just one part of his game. He was a mainstay in the middle of the lineup also as he hit .375 on the season and led the team in both doubles (11) and homers (5) to go with 25 RBIs. He threw in two triples for good measure.
Carson Atkins Rome, Util./P, Sr.
Atkins led by example as a senior as he was used in several different roles, including as a first baseman, outfielder and pitcher. He batted .296 with a .402 on-base percentage and 17 RBIs to go with 10 stolen bases against a very tough region schedule.
Jacob Brock Model, 1B/P, Sr.
Brock came on strong in his final high school season as he had a big year at the plate, batting .378 with seven doubles, four triples and a homer to go with 34 RBIs to tie for the team lead in that category. The senior stole 10 bases as well and played a solid first base defensively while also being called upon from time to time to get outs on the mound in relief.
Trent Cantrell Coosa, SS, Jr.
Cantrell was Coosa’s leading hitter with a .405 average in the middle of the lineup. He had 32 total hits on the year, including eight doubles and three homers, while driving in 23 runs and scoring 28. His steady defense at shortstop was on full display as well as he was able to get to balls many at the position wouldn’t be able to and then use his strong arm to complete the throw to first.
Frank Curry Model, P, Jr.
Curry was a steady presence in the rotation in 2022 for the Devils as he led the team in wins with a 7-0 record along with a 1.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings of work. He suffered an injury toward the end of the season that kept him out of the playoffs where he could’ve added even more to his impressive numbers and provided the team with extra pitching depth during their postseason run.
Kolby Davis Pepperell, C, Sr.
Davis was a leader in every way for the Dragons. The senior was equally great at the plate and defensively at catcher. Offensively, he led the team with a .375 average with 39 hits, including five doubles, two triples and two homers as well as 27 RBIs. His two homers came in Pepperell’s playoff series win over Bremen in the first round, including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of the decisive Game 3. Behind the plate he was outstanding as well, throwing out 15 potential base-stealers and adding 13 more outs on pick-offs.
Logan Floyd Darlington, 3B/P
Floyd was the Tiger’s most consistent offensive threat while also providing plus defense at third base and a reliable arm on the mound. The junior batted .354 with 12 doubles, one homer and 27 RBIs while also drawing 21 walks. As a pitcher he went 4-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings of work in one of the toughest regions in the state in Class A Private.
Reece Fountain Rome, OF, Soph.
Fountain had a strong sophomore season both offensively and defensively for the Wolves. The center fielder made several great plays tracking down fly balls for big outs and was also impactful in the clean-up spot in the lineup as he batted .279. He led the team in hits, doubles, runs scored and stolen bases, of which he was a perfect 14-for-14 on attempts.
Logan Lawrence Pepperell, 1B/P, Sr.
Lawrence did whatever his team needed from him, including batting in the middle of the lineup for most of the year where he hit .370 with 37 total knocks, including six doubles, one triple and one homer with 19 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He provided a big, steady target defensively at first base and was also solid on the mound with a 5-4 record and 2.65 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.
Luke Lively Armuchee, OF, Fr.
Lively tied for the team lead in batting average with a .349 mark as a freshman and led the team in doubles with nine and RBIs with 30. He also had one homer and scored 14 runs while playing right field for Armuchee, which played in the postseason for the first time since 2008 this past season.
Hayden McBurnett Coosa, Util., Jr.
McBurnett drove in runs at a high clip during his junior season as he led the Eagles in RBIs with 31. Included in his .321 average and 25 total hits was seven doubles along with 21 runs scored as he played both second base and was a spot starter.
Brenton McGinnis Pepperell, OF, Sr.
McGinnis dealt with a knee injury all throughout his senior season, but that wasn’t going to stop him from playing and playing well. The outfielder batted .352 with 32 total hits, two doubles and 17 runs scored, and made incredible defensive plays on what seemed to be a daily basis according to his coach.
Kameron Parker Armuchee, OF, Sr.
Parker provided a spark at the top of the lineup for the Indians as he batted .349 with 30 total hits, including seven doubles, one triple and a homer. The senior speedster drove in 16 runs and scored 23 more as well as swiping 17 bases while providing a great glove roaming center field defensively.
Talan Shirey Darlington, 2B, Soph.
Shirey posted the top average on the team for Darlington with a .383 mark as a sophomore. Included in that was four doubles and two triples as well as 27 runs scored and 13 RBIs. He also used his speed to his advantage on the basepaths with 12 stolen bases and the ability to display great range defensively at second.
Pacey Smith Coosa, 3B/OF, Soph.
Just a sophomore, Smith played like a veteran as he came through with big hits and above-average defense. At the plate, he batted .315 with 29 hits, including six doubles, one triple and one homer, while driving in 30 runs, many of which came at crucial times.
Honorable Mention
Armuchee: Ethan Campbell (P, Jr.), Chandler Desanto (SS/P, Jr.), Blake Mathis (1B/P, Jr.)
Coosa: Gavin East (1B, Jr.), Andrew Holt (OF, Jr.), Ryan Smith (C, Jr.)
Darlington: Thomas Bethel (SS, Jr.), Slade Clevenger (OF, Sr.), Hill Shropshire (P, Jr.)
Model: Brant Pace (OF, Jr.), Dillon Silver (2B, Jr.), Drake Swiger (DH/OF, Jr.)
Pepperell: Dakota Corntassel (P, Sr.), Ryan Ely (Util., Jr.), Gage Owens (Util., Jr.), Layton Sanford (P, Soph.)
Rome: Josh Ellard (3B, Jr.), Jonathan Vigoa (C/P, Sr.), Braxton Wade (P, Soph.)