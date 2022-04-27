The top honors in 7-AA baseball were announced this week with the naming of the All-Region Team voted on by the region's coaches, and the list was filled with local flavor.
Model's Davis Chastain earned top billing among the local selections as the Region 7-AA Player of the Year following a strong regular season on the mound, at the plate and in the field as the pitcher and shortstop did a little bit of everything for the region champion Blue Devils.
Model's Brandon Patch was also named Coach of the Year, and fellow Blue Devil Jace Armstrong (3B/SS, Sr.) was honored as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Pepperell's Kolby Davis (C, Sr.). Coosa senior Cody King earned Pitcher of the Year honors as well.
The Devils had five total First-Team picks, including Chastain, Armstrong, pitcher Frank Curry, designated hitter Jake Ashley and infielder Jacob Brock. Rounding out the Model selections were Second-Teamers Dillon Silver (IF), Drake Swiger (DH), Landon Cantrell (OF) and Brant Pace (OF) and Honorable Mention pick Chance Minshew.
Coosa players selected to the First Team included King, Trent Cantrell (P/IF), Gavin East (Utility) and Hayden McBurnett (Utility). Five Eagles were named to the Second Team, including Andrew Earwood (P), Ryan Smith (C), Andrew Holt (OF), Pacey Smith (OF) and Ashton Williams (Utility).
Pepperell First-Team selections were Davis, Landen Loyd (P), Logan Lawrence (IF), Brenton McGinnis (OF) and Gage Owens (Utility). Completing the Dragons honored were Second-Team picks Dakota Corntassel (P), Layton Sanford (P), Ryan Ely (IF) and Blake Floyd (OF) along with Honorable Mention picks JP Kilgo and Grant Sheppard.
Model, Coosa and Pepperell, who finished in the top three spots in the Region 7-AA Standings will each open up Class AA State Tournament play in the next two days. Pepperell will visit Bremen for a doubleheader on Thursday while Model hosts Heard County and Coosa hosts Haralson County for first-round doubleheaders on Friday.