The Georgia Highlands Men's team finished the month of December with a 2-3 record and a loss in their final game against Northwest Florida State College on New Year's Eve. It certainly wasn't the way they wanted to end 2021 to say the least.
On Monday night, the Chargers came out like a team that was motivated to get 2022 off to a great start and made the most of the opportunity on their home court as they built an early lead over Action Sports Academy and never let it go to run away with a 101-75 victory to open the new year with an emphatic statement.
Georgia Highlands (7-7) pushed their lead to double digits near the midway point of the first half and ended with a strong run before the break as they extended that lead to 47-32 as they team's went to the locker room at the half.
The Chargers didn't let up in the second half as they put a total of 54 points on the board to break the 100-point mark and pull away for the comfortable 26-point victory, using major contributions from up and down the lineup to control Action Sports Academy with relative ease.
Georgia Highlands' top scoring performance on the night came from Christian Jackson who had a game-high 26 points. The sophomore set the tone in the first half, tallying 15 of his impressive total before the break. He also went 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Two other Chargers reached double figures as Bradley Belt scored 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Jordan Brown added 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half. TJ Porter and TJ Horton each scored nine points, and Kyree Mitchell and Joel Pullen each had eight.
For the visiting Action Sports Academy squad, Amren Hoard led the scoring with 16 points, including a pair of 3s, and Jakyre Best added 12 points, also with two 3s. Isaac McGee was the third scorer for the team in double figures with 11 points, and Shawn Lubenow contributed nine.
After evening their season record to .500 with Monday's win, Georgia Highlands' head coach JJ Merritt and his team will next play on Tuesday, Jan. 11 when they host Southern Crescent Technical College at 7 p.m. They were originally scheduled to host Central Georgia Technical College on Thursday, but that game has been postponed.