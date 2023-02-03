After a tough start to the season, the Georgia Highlands men have found their stride at the right time, and Wednesday’s 83-63 home win over Gordon State continued their recent trend upward.
The Chargers (12-8, 6-0 GCAA) used a balanced, but potent offensive attack and answered each time Gordon State got within striking distance in the second half to pull away for the convincing victory for their seventh straight and remain unbeaten in conference play.
The surge follows an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 schedule, including a 2-7 record at one point.
Georgia Highlands head coach JJ Merritt said his team’s season could’ve gone in a totally different direction after starting out like that, but he said his group just locked in on getting better and maturing, and they are seeing the fruits of that labor right now.
“We’re playing a lot better right now no doubt,” Merritt said. “Going into the second semester, I felt like we were trending in the right direction. We took a trip to Florida at the end of December and split with a couple games. Beating one of those teams really gave us confidence. After starting 2-7, things could’ve gone south in a hurry, but credit our guys for just coming every day trying to get better. Right now, we’re just taking one game at a time, and that’s how you accomplish our goal of winning the league and getting that tournament bid.”
On Wednesday, the teams battled for control over the opening few minutes, but trailing 10-9, Georgia Highlands reeled off a 16-0 run with several buckets coming from Akili Evans, to go up 25-10.
From there, the Chargers were able to keep a solid cushion and eventually took a 47-31 lead into the break.
Georgia Highlands went up by 19 early in the second half at 54-35, but Gordon State (12-8, 4-3) fought back with a string of scores from several players, including a pair of 3s from Zyterious Wright, to cut the deficit to 10 at 57-47. The Chargers responded with six straight to push the lead back out to 16, but once again Gordon State cut the deficit to 11 at 63-52.
That’s when Georgia Highlands put it away for good, scoring nine straight points to take a 72-52 lead before coasting to the home victory.
“Our team is maturing,” Merritt said. “Earlier in the year, we lost several games where we had double-digit leads, and things just started to go bad. The last few games, we’ve been able to do some things when the lead dwindled down to get it going back in the right direction and push it back up. That just shows our team maturing. It’s a game of runs, so you can’t hang your head when the other team puts together a run. You’ve just got to keep playing, and it will start to go your way at some point.”
Evans finished with 20 points to share the scoring lead for the Chargers with teammate London Riley, who scored 20 off the bench. Riley knocked down an impressive six 3-pointers in the contest.
PJ Carter added 14 points for Georgia Highlands, while TJ Porter was the fourth in double figures with 10 points off the bench. Khyree Cayne led the way in the rebounding department with 11, while Varun Danak and Ubong Okon each pulled down nine boards.
“We’ve had anywhere from four to eight guys in double figures scoring in some games,” Merritt said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can score and contribute. It’s just about finding the right ones on the right night and riding them.”
Wright had a game-high 25 points for Gordon State, including five 3s. He also had seven rebounds to lead his team. Ketaan Wyatt added nine points, while Christian Watkins, Charles Adabayo and Chaydon Stone each scored seven.
Georgia Highlands will look to keep its recent hot streak going Saturday when it travels to Albany Tech for a 2 p.m. tip-off in GCAA play.