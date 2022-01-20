The Georgia Highlands men’s and women’s teams hosted a doubleheader on Wednesday, and each team came away with a victory over conference opponents to keep their winning streaks intact and stay at the top of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association standings.
Here are the details on each of the contests:
Georgia Highlands women 93, Central Georgia Technical 49
The Lady Chargers ran out to a big lead early and continued to add on throughout the game as their huge offensive night and stingy defense led the way to their 16th straight victory.
Georgia Highlands (18-2, 9-0 in GCAA) grabbed the momentum from the start as they dominated the first quarter to the tune of a 28-8 lead at the end of the period. They took a 48-18 lead into halftime and continued the offensive showcase over the final two quarters, outscoring Central Georgia Technical (7-9, 2-5) 23-16 in the third and 24-15 in the fourth as several different Lady Chargers got involved.
“We just fed off the defensive side and made some improvements offensively especially in the first half,” said Georgia Highlands head coach Brandan Harrell. “Right now we’re trying to get better ourselves and work on details. That’s one thing I love about this team. They are coachable, and I know they’re going to play hard. We just need to keep being more detail-oriented because details matter in big games. We did a good job of that tonight.
“It’s fun to see our girls have success. They deserve it. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
Leading the scoring for the Lady Chargers was Jashanti Simmons with a game-high 22 points. Alexandra Shishkina added 17, including knocking down three 3-pointers, and Naz Oget was also in double figures as she came off the bench and scored 13 points. Jada Alston and Rita Kun each added nine off the bench as well.
No Central Georgia Technical player reached double figures as their top scorer in the loss was Jaliyah Spencer with nine points. Haneefat Adanijo and Jasmin Worsley each added eight.
Georgia Highlands will be on the road on Friday to visit Andrew College for another GCAA matchup starting at 1 p.m. They will then host Andrew College on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Georgia Highlands men 77, South Georgia State 63
The Chargers built an early lead and were able to come through with big buckets in the second half each time South Georgia State made a run to get back within striking distance to secure an important conference win on Wednesday night.
Georgia Highlands (11-7, 4-0 in GCAA) led 40-31 at the half and went up by as many as 16 midway through the second half at 58-42, but South Georgia State answered with an 8-0 run to pull within eight. The Chargers responded with a big bucket from Jarred Rosser and a 3 by Christian Jackson to push the advantage back to double digits.
A few minutes later, South Georgia State once again pulled within eight, but once again Georgia Highlands snatched the momentum right back as they strung together eight straight points thanks to a 3 by Joel Pullen, another bucket by Jackson and a 3 from TJ Porter to seal the game with less than four minutes to play as the Chargers were well on their way to their fifth straight win.
“We try to teach our guys that basketball is a game of runs, and you’ve got to stay steady,” said Georgia Highlands head coach JJ Merritt. “You can’t be affected by the ups and downs of the game, and once they do make a run, you’ve got to answer it. We know our guys are eventually going to make shots with as many offensive weapons as we have. We’ve just got to stay defensively engaged until those shots start to go down. We were able to do that tonight.”
Leading the offensive totals for the Chargers was Jayvis Harvey with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jarrel Rosser was also one rebound shy of a double-double as he contributed 15 points and nine rebounds. Jackson came off the bench and was the third Georgia Highlands player in double figures with 14 points, and Pullen and Chris Wright each added eight points off the bench.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can put the ball in the basket,” said Merritt. “It’s kind of a pick-em each night as to who is going to lead the way scoring. We have several guys that can do it, and at the end of the day, it’s about who gets hot. It can be different from half to half too. That’s really the way it’s been since I’ve been here. We like to have five or six guys in double figures. It’s an equal-opportunity offense because we want to make it hard on our opponents to defend us.”
South Georgia State (14-5, 3-2) got a game-high 18 points from Zae Wiggins, including four 3s. He had 13 of those points in the second half to help his team stay in the game. Nick Jiles added 12 points, Jayce Moore scored 11 and AJ Spencer had nine.
The win keeps the Chargers unbeaten in conference play as Merritt said his team is rounding into form toward the middle of the season but still has a long way to go to reach its full potential.
“Every win is a blessing, but you know you have to win at home,” said Merritt. “We know we’ve got to go to their place later on, and that’s one of the toughest places to play in our conference. Our goal is to win both against them, but you know at the very least you have to take care of business at home.
“We’re gradually getting there (to where we want to be). We don’t want to peak too soon because you want to go into March playing your best ball. Right now it’s about getting better each day, each practice, each game.”
Georgia Highlands is on the road for their next game as they visit South Georgia Technical on Saturday at 3 p.m. in GCAA action. They return home to host Central Georgia Technical on Monday at 7 p.m.