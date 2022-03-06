When a season suddenly comes to an end for your team, it's always a tough pill to swallow. When it ends the way it did for the Georgia Highlands men on Saturday, the heartbreak reaches a new level.
The Chargers rallied back from a 15-point deficit with less than four minutes to play in regulation to force overtime, but South Georgia Tech made four free throws in the final 31.8 seconds of overtime and also got a crucial out-of-bounds call in their favor with with 10 seconds remaining in the extra session to earn an 87-84 victory in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Championship Game on Saturday afternoon at Georgia Highlands College.
Georgia Highlands (21-12) found themselves in a deep hole late in the game as a bucket by South Georgia Tech's Jalen Reynolds with 3:51 remaining in regulation pushed the Jets' lead to 78-63. But the Chargers refused to go away and continued to chip away at the deficit with clutch offensive sequences and crucial defensive stops and forced turnovers.
They scored 11 straight points to cut the deficit to 78-74, and after a free throw from South Georgia Tech with less than a minute to play, Georgia Highlands' CJ Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play to make the score 79-77. On the ensuing inbounds pass, the Chargers defense forced a steal, which Joel Pullen converted into a game-tying lay-up. South Georgia Tech had one last chance in regulation but missed a jumper and then had the ball deflected out of bounds as time expired in the fourth to send the teams to overtime.
In the extra session, South Georgia Tech (22-11) built an 83-80 lead, but Georgia Highlands battled right back in front thanks to two free throws by Julian Dozier Jr. and a shot from deep inside the paint by Jarrel Rosser to go up 84-83. The Jets' Will Johnston knocked down two free throws with 31.8 seconds remaining to put his team ahead 85-84, but the controversy happened on Georgia Highlands' next possession as it appeared the ball was knocked out of bounds by Jets' defender but possession was awarded to South Georgia Tech. Johnston proceeded to make two more free throws after being fouled, and a last-second 3-point attempt by the Chargers didn't fall to send the Jets to a GCAA title and the Chargers to a crushing season-ending loss.
"Our guys fought so hard...that's why it's so sad after all that for the game to end the way it ended," said Georgia Highlands head coach JJ Merritt. "It's extremely tough to watch for our guys who put so much into this. When you grind it out like we did today and come back from so far down to get back in the game, you shouldn't have it taken away from you like we feel it was."
The first half was competitive with each team stringing together baskets to grab the momentum. Georgia Highlands came through with big shots each time it looked like the Jets were going to built a substantial lead in the first half, but South Georgia Tech finished the half on a 5-0 run to turn a six-point lead into an 11-point lead at 43-32 as the teams went to the locker room at the break.
Much the same as the first half, South Georgia Tech tried to pull away multiple times, but Georgia Highlands refused to let that happen with big buckets to cut into the lead and keep it within single digits before the Jets were able to push their advantage out to 15 at 78-63 to set up the wild finish over the last few minutes of regulation and overtime.
Johnston led South Georgia Tech with a game-high 30 points, including going 11-of-13 at the free throw line in the contest and also grabbing eight rebounds. Jalen Reynolds was also key in the win with a double-double to the tune of 17 points and 14 rebounds. Marvin McGhee contributed 15 points, and Malik Battle was the fourth Jet in double figures with 11 points.
The Chargers' top scorer was Dozier Jr. with 23 points, including 15 coming in the second half and overtime as a huge part of the late-game rally.
"Julian stepped it up today, and he's just a freshman so he's only going to get better," said Merritt. "He's a competitor, and he almost willed us to victory today. He made some big shots, Joel (Pullen) made some big shots, a bunch of our guys stepped up with big shots at the end today. That's why it's so tough to accept this outcome."
Jayvis Harvey added 19 points for Georgia Highlands, Pullen had nine off the bench and Jackson contributed 12 points and eight rebounds as well.
With the victory, South Georgia Tech earns the GCAA title, the NJCAA Southeast District title and an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament while the loss for Georgia Highlands ends their 2021-22 campaign as they will not receive an at-large bid to the tournament.
Merritt said he didn't want to see this team's time together on the court end on Saturday because of everything they have done this season.
"I will say that this group is special," said Merritt. "We went through so much adversity and bonded together to make this run. I'm really proud of them and what they have given this program this year. I hate to see it end because I feel like we could've done more."