Georgia Highlands head coach JJ Merritt said his team has been really good at responding when he challenges them in a timeout this season.
The Chargers showcased that ability twice on Tuesday night, and it proved very beneficial in a season-extending 87-64 victory on their home court over Gordon State in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association quarterfinals.
Georgia Highlands (22-9) trailed 8-0 in the opening moments of the game before Merritt used a timeout to get his team's attention with some spirited instructional coaching. The Chargers answered by going on a 25-7 run to take a 10-point lead midway through the first half.
Then after holding a 13-point halftime lead, Georgia Highlands saw Gordon State (5-25) rally back within 10 at 60-50 early in the second half. Once again Merritt called a timeout and got his team's attention. The Chargers scored the next eight points of the game to retake momentum and eventually built its lead up to as many as 27 points to seal the victory.
"I guess the guys forgot to start the game that right now it is win or go home because they came out and played like they had another game tomorrow no matter what they did," said Merritt. "We are trying to win a conference title and keep our season going so I called a timeout and expressed that to them. That's one thing about this team is they will respond when I get on them pretty hard and push their buttons. In the second half (Gordon State) cut the lead back down again so we had to regroup again. But we were able to push the lead back out to 20-plus. That's how far we have come this season. Those are things we weren't doing earlier in the year when we were struggling."
Tuesday's win pushes Georgia Highlands into the GCAA semifinals which they will host on Friday. The Chargers will take on Central Georgia Technical at 7 p.m. Central Georgia Tech, who gave Georgia Highlands its lone conference loss this season, defeated Andrew College in its quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Chargers once again displayed its deep, talented roster with 10 different players scoring and five of those in double figures. TJ Horton had the top total with 18 points, and London Riley scored 14, including knocking down four first-half 3-pointers.
PJ Carter added 13 points off the bench with three makes from beyond the arc, and Joel Pullen scored 12. Akili Evans was also in double figures with 11 points, including a pair of dunks. He had a powerful one-hand slam in the final minutes of the second half as an exclamation point on his team's victory.
"We basically go with the hot guy every night," said Merritt of his team's balance. "Any given game it can be a different guy. That's how we want to play with everyone attacking and playing in transition. That leads to more guys in double figures. We've got seven or eight guys that average between 7 to 15 points. That's Georgia Highlands basketball. That's how we've been since I got here."
Ubong Okon added 10 rebounds for the Chargers, and Julian Dozier had 10 assists. Khyree Cayne contributed seven blocks and seven rebounds.
Gordon State was led by Zyterious Wright with 21 points in the team's season-ending loss. Christian Watkins scored 20. Charles Adebayo was alson in double figures with 10 points.
The Chargers now focus their attention on the semifinals and with a win would also host the championship game on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
"Any win you get this time of year is big," said Merritt. "That first one (in the conference tournament) is always scary because you know if you slip up in one game, it can be over. We went in as the No. 1 seed a few years ago and lost in the first round so it's good to have this monkey off our back. We're happy to get this one and move on to the weekend. We have that bigger goal of winning and going to the national tournament though."