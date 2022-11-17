If a team is still alive at this portion of the postseason, it means they are a pretty good one as there are no push-overs once it gets to the second round of the state playoffs.
Three local teams find themselves in that position as Rome, Darlington and Unity Christian all find themselves among the squads still playing and in search of that illustrious state title.
The Wolves will be back home at Barron Stadium taking on Alpharetta in the second round, the Tigers host Mount Pisgah Christian at Chris Hunter Stadium and the Lions will take on Vidalia Heritage Academy at Model High as the trio aims to extend its seasons at least one more week.
Here is a look at the three matchups and what to expect:
Alpharetta (8-3) at Rome (10-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 49-0 at home vs. Paulding County; Alpharetta won 28-26 at home vs. Shiloh
Series history: First meeting
Rome key players: Reece Fountain (QB, Jr.), Tyson Brown (DL, Sr.), Darius Smith (LB, Sr.)
Alpharetta key players: Ben Guthrie (QB, Sr.), Garrett Young (WR, Sr.), Elias Cloy (OL, Sr.)
What's next: Winner advances to the third round to play the winner of Marist vs. Northside-Warner Robins
Outlook: The Wolves had no problems in the first round, using dominant defense, efficient early offensive drives and a dominant run game in the second half to win in convincing fashion over Paulding County. The task gets tougher this week as Alpharetta comes to town with a more talented, deeper and experienced team than Rome saw last week. The Raiders are heavy on upperclassmen and led by senior quarterback Ben Guthrie who has put up huge numbers this season with more than 3,000 yards passing and 37 touchdowns. He has plenty of targets to throw it to as well with four Alpharetta players having 600-plus receiving yards. But despite the tough schedule they have played, the Raiders haven't seen anything like they will see when they line up across from Rome's ferocious defense. The Wolves' defensive line is one of, if not the best in the state and playmakers reside at linebacker and in the secondary as well. The Wolves' offense has been on a roll as well with quarterback Reece Fountain expected to be back and fully healthy following a minor injury that cost him some of last week's first-round game to with a deep group of receivers and a tough running game that has gotten better as the season has progressed. Alpharetta might keep it close in the first half, but Rome pulls away in the final two quarters to move into the elite eight.
Prediction: Rome wins 38-18
Mount Pisgah Christian (8-3) at Darlington (11-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 45-0 at home vs. Athens Christian; Mount Pisgah Christian won 45-12 at home vs. Jasper County
Series history: Darlington leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Darlington won 28-21 at Mount Pisgah Christian on Nov. 27, 2020 in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs
Darlington key players: Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Sr.), Jack Good (QB/LB, Sr.), Bowden Owens (RB/DB, Sr.)
Mount Pisgah Christian key players: Jack Cendoyah (QB/DB, Sr.), Makael Carter (WR/DB, Sr.), Tyler Nelson (DB/WR, Sr.)
What's next: Winner advances to the third round to play the winner of Heard County vs. Irwin County
Outlook: Whatever test that has been in front of them so far this season has been passed with ease for Darlington. The Tigers head into the second round undefeated and haven't really been tested in a four-quarter game in a while. Mount Pisgah Christian is certainly a step up in competition and has some strong wins on its resume. The Patriots can put up points offensively with a large part of that being the quarterback-receiver combo of seniors Jack Cendoyah and Makael Carter. Darlington's defense is strong on the defensive line, however, and can disrupt the passing game with great effectiveness while the secondary holds up well in coverage also. The Tigers are one of the most balanced offensive teams you will find as they have kept defenses off balance all year long. Darlington is looking for its second consecutive trip to the elite eight, and despite a bit of a battle into the second half, home field and experience carries the Tigers on to the next round.
Prediction: Darlington wins 33-20
Vidalia Heritage Academy (9-1) at Unity Christian (10-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. at Model High
Last week: Unity Christian was idle after receiving bye in first round of GAPPS state playoffs; Vidalia Heritage Academy won 80-61 over Fideles Christian
Series history: First meeting
Unity Christian key players: Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.), Avery Alford (LB/RB, Sr.), Thatcher Hall (WR/DB, Sr.)
What's next: Winner advances to the state championship game to play the winner of Sherwood Christian vs. Lafayette Christian
Outlook: The Lions should be well rested and ready to get back on the field at full strength following a bye week in the first round of the playoffs last Friday thanks to their region title secured a couple weeks ago. This is the level of the playoffs the team reached last year before being eliminated so the motivation and focus will definitely be there to advance a round further, and judging by the improvement shown over the course of the season, Unity Christian is primed to get over the hurdle and compete for a state title. Vidalia Heritage Academy would like to play spoiler as it has a solid team of its own that put up 80 points on the same Fideles Christian team that Unity Christian defeated back in October. This will be the Lions toughest test yet, no doubt. But this group is tough, physical and well-coached. Those traits will carry Unity Christian to a hard-fought victory.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 48-40