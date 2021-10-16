It was a battle between two teams making big play after big play on Friday night at Chris Hunter Stadium, and the Darlington Tigers simply made the last one...actually the last two to be exact.
In a back-and-forth affair that featured five lead changes in the second half, Darlington had the one that mattered most -- the final one -- as they scored on a seven-yard touchdown run on a scramble by quarterback Patrick Shelley with 31 seconds remaining in a 28-24 Tigers' victory.
Shelley then sealed the game a few moments later on defense as he picked off a Christian Heritage pass on the final play of the game.
Darlington (7-1, 2-0 in Region 7-A Private) trailed 3-0 at the half and 10-0 early in the third quarter to set up a wild final two periods of the game. The Tigers got touchdowns on a nine-yard TD run by D'Marion Floyd and a 14-yard TD pass from Shelley to Caleb Thompson to take the lead at 14-10 with 2:23 remaining in the third.
Christian Heritage (3-5, 1-1) responded with long drive and a one-yard touchdown run by Christian Thomas midway through the fourth quarter, and all that happened after that was three more touchdowns by the region rivals to answer each time the other scored.
Darlington went back ahead on a well-designed trick play that featured a lateral to Thomas Bethel and a throw back to the quarterback Shelley who took it 52 yards to the end zone to make it 21-17 with 3:58 left. But Christian Heritage jumped back in the lead on a 19-yard TD run by Solomon Locke to make it 24-21, and set up the final drive that culminated with Shelley's seven-yard scramble to the end zone.
"It took us a while to wake up tonight, but what an incredible effort we had in the second half to find a way to win this game," said Darlington head coach Tommy Atha. "We didn't execute for a while in the first half, but we hung on and were able to hold them to three points. In the locker room at halftime, there wasn't a whole lot of screaming and yelling...it was just telling the guys here's what we want to do, now let's go do it. They came out and played extremely hard in the second half and so did Christian Heritage. It was a great game, and we were fortunate and proud to see our guys make the plays to win it."
The first half featured just five combined possessions as Darlington had the ball just three times and were unable to score while Christian Heritage were able to drive deep into Tiger territory on their second possession late in the half and come away with a 25-yard field goal by Carson Russell for the only points of the half.
Christian Heritage then scored on the opening possession of the third quarter when the QB Thomas hit Eli Thomason who did the rest for a 70-yard touchdown catch to put the Lions up 10-0. Thomas finished with 225 yards passing on 13-of-23 throws for one TD and one interception and added 61 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Thomason had five catches for 129 yards and the score, and Locke was the leading rusher on the night for the Lions with 118 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.
Shelley had a big offensive night, rushing for 127 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and throwing for 144 yards on 10-of-16 passing with a score. Add in the 52-yard touchdown catch and he was a part of 323 yards, not to mention his interception on defense as well as a forced fumble.
"The poise (Patrick) shows, the decisions he makes on the field, he's just a very good football player," said Atha. "He kind of made the decision he was going to put his team on his back, especially in that second half. That last drive he knew when to go out of bounds, knew when to throw, knew when to scramble. I've said it before...he never gets rattled, and our whole team has a ton of confidence in him.
"But a lot of others contributed big plays in this one too. I was proud of our offensive line giving Patrick time on that last drive, we caught the ball well and I was super proud of Ryland Scott making those kicks. We just made plays to win tonight."
Along with Shelley's interception, the Tigers' defense also got fumble recoveries from Floyd on a fumble that was forced by Thompson in the first half, and Gus Gammage recovered the fumble in the third quarter that was forced by Shelley.
The Lions' defense also had a fumble recovery in the game, coming from Jeffson Locke early in the fourth quarter.
Talan Shirey added three catches for 67 yards for the Darlington offense.
The Tigers, who have now won seven straight games, will look to keep the momentum going next week when they travel to North Cobb Christian for another big region contest.
"We are very excited to be where we are, but we are not satisfied," said Atha. "North Cobb Christian is a good team and is going to be a big challenge as we are right back in a big region game for the third straight week."
Christian Heritage is back home next Friday to host Mt. Paran Christian.