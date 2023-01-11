Coosa High senior Trent Cantrell signed a baseball scholarship Wednesday with Bossier Parish Community College.
Cantrell said of the signing: “I've been playing baseball my whole life, and I knew I wanted to keep playing in college. I had Tommy John surgery a couple months ago so it's good to be back recovering from that and getting back in the swing of things and still getting to sign today. Baseball has been a part of my life for over 10 years. It's something I love and have worked hard at so it means a lot to sign today.”
“I've always wanted to look at colleges away from Rome to get out and see some place different. I really like the coaching staff (at Bossier Parish). They have a good record with developing players. My travel coaches had good connections there so they helped me with the decision, and I trusted them.”
“I'm ready to go play at the next level and start something new in Louisiana. But mostly I'm just ready for my elbow to get better and be 100 percent.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Cantrell (seated, center) were (from seated, left) mother Jessie Cantrell, father Jon Cantrell, (standing, from left) Coosa High head baseball coach Hunter Davis, grandfather Tommy Smith, grandmother Sherry Johnson, grandmother Jane Covington, Coosa High principal Judson Cox and Coosa High athletic director Jeff Shiflett.
Cantrell said despite his recent elbow surgery he expects to contribute at Coosa during his upcoming senior season. He expects to be a designated hitter, and, if his recovery goes well enough, to be able to play second base at some point.