Blake Campbell scored 30 points, but his assist to Bryce Clark in the closing stages of overtime proved to be the dagger as Berry stayed unbeaten in Southern Athletic Association play with an 89-81 victory at Birmingham-Southern Sunday afternoon.
Campbell's 30 points were the most by a Viking since Elijah Hirsh scored 33 at Hendrix Jan. 18, 2019. The junior scored 28 in the regulation and added a pair of free throws in the overtime session to account for his career-high in scoring.
Berry (12-2, 3-0) trailed after the opening possession of overtime, but the Vikings wouldn't stay down long. Trailing 76-75, Riley Costas grabbed a defensive rebound and found Owen Honroth streaking alone into the frontcourt for an easy lay-up to give Berry the lead.
The Panthers then turned the ball over on the inbound pass, and Honroth would make sure the Vikings cashed in on the miscue with another lay-up to stretch the lead up to three, 79-76.
Honroth proceeded to grab a rebound on the other end and get fouled, earning and draining two free throws to put the advantage up to five, 81-76, capping a six-point spurt by the senior.
Birmingham-Southern (9-5, 2-1) scored on the other end to pull back within three, but Clark scored on Berry's next possession to make it a five-point game again. After another Berry defensive stop, the Vikings would milk the clock down. Campbell then drove into the lane, before passing at the last moment to Clark, who drained an open lay-up to give Berry an insurmountable seven-point lead.
Berry would make four free throws down the stretch, as Campbell and Costas each made a pair to help the Vikings close up shop in Birmingham.
Costas earned a double-double with a dozen points and a dozen rebounds. Chase Ellis scored 14 points as he played 40 of a possible 45 minutes. Honroth finished with 16 points, including six of Berry's 16 in the overtime session.
The Vikings will be back home this Friday at the Cage Center against Sewanee in a battle of the final two unbeatens in SAA play. Opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m.
In the Berry women's game at Birmingham-Southern on Sunday:
Vikings' comeback bid falls short
Sydney Blankenship scored the second-most points by a Berry women's player in the school's D-III era, but the Vikings couldn't quite overcome a 20-point halftime deficit, falling 97-95 at Birmingham-Southern in SAA play on Sunday.
Blankenship finished with 35 points, the most by a Viking since Chanlir Segarra scored 39 against LaGrange in a 103-99 overtime win Nov. 24, 2012. Blankenship had only eight points at halftime, but the Murfreesboro, Tenn., native exploded for 27 in the second half as the Vikings mounted a charge from a 59-39 hole after 20 minutes. Her two free throws helped Berry tie the game at 78-78 with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by the Panthers gave the hosts back the lead the next possession.
The two teams seemingly traded baskets throughout the fourth quarter after Berry (8-6, 1-2) tied the game. Birmingham-Southern's largest lead down the stretch was five, 91-86, but the Vikings kept chipping away.
The Panthers lead would be just two, 97-95, after a Blankenship basket following a McKenna Lentych offensive rebound. Berry had three chances to tie the game in the final minute, but all three shots saw the iron be unkind as Birmingham-Southern (8-6, 2-1) held on for the victory.
Kenadie Lee had 17 points for the Vikings in the loss, with Sylvia Kahoro adding 11. Ellie Gearing had a career-best 14 rebounds in the loss, falling one point shy of a double-double.
The Vikings will be back in action in SAA play this Friday against Sewanee. Tip-off at the Cage Center is set for 6 p.m.