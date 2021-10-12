For the second time is as many days, Berry running back Brandon Cade was recognized for his performance last week in the Vikings' 49-21 Southern Athletic Association win Saturday at Millsaps.
On Tuesday, the freshman was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week. The national honor comes on the heels of Cade being selected as the SAA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Against Millsap, Cade rushed for a career-high 187 yards on just 10 carries – his 18.7 yards per carry is a new single-game record for the Vikings – and scored three touchdowns.
His output came on a day when Berry set five other school records, including setting a new mark for most rushing yards in a game (459) and most total yards in a game (614.)
A product of Peachtree Ridge High, Cade finished the day with 228 combined yards.
Berry's offensive line of Joel Alcarez, Cole Simmer, Tonny Garcia, Max McMahon and David Billiard was also nominated for the weekly honor.
The Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, is D3football.com's weekly honor roll, in its 23rd season of recognizing the top performance at each position from the previous week. Players are nominated by schools.