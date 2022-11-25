Georgia heads into this Saturday a 35.5-point (FanDuel Sportsbook) favorite over their in-state rival Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs currently hold a four-game win streak in the series, with the last win coming in the form of a shutout in Atlanta with a score of 45-0.
The Bulldogs and Tech first kicked off in 1893, in a game that was played in Athens, Ga the Bulldogs dropped to the Jackets 28-6. The series is edge out by the Bulldogs who hold a 69-39 record of the Jackets, with a home record of 32-16-1
This Senior Day will be a little different than those in the past, you have players like Georgia Bulldogs Kicker Jake Podlesny who have a choice to make if this will be his last game between the hedges despite the fact that he joined the team in 2018 and having his degree, Podlesny still has another season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Only Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith and Robert Beal this will Saturday definitively be their final home game.
For some Georgia seniors that will be honored Saturday, this will be the second time going through the pregame festivities that accompany Senior Day.
“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I think we got seven or eight that will be repeat walkers. Meaning, they walked last year and they’re walking this year. And then we’ll probably have the same because of the timetable for decisions and things like that. It’s off in college football.
“There’s not a huge star-studded cast. There won’t be 15 draft picks out there. But there are some guys that really care about UGA and have sacrificed a lot for this program.”
Potential Super Seniors Like Podlesny are not the only ones with a choice to make after Saturday, there are a few Georgia juniors like Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo who could possibly hear their names called on those two April nights for the NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs look to finish the regular season with a perfect record of 12-0 for back-to-back seasons while Georgia Tech, coming off a big victory last week against North Carolina, will be seeking their sixth victory of the year to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 where Georgia Tech played the Minnesota Golden Gophers and lost 34-10 in the Quick Lane Bowl.
While Tech is searching for bowl eligibility, the Bulldogs have a showdown set for December 3 in Atlanta With LSU for the SEC Championship. A game that will pave the road for another run to the College Football Playoffs and a potential back-to-back National Championship season.
Georgia and Georgia Tech will kick off at noon in Athens, Ga.