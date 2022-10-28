Trion built a three-touchdown lead at halftime and didn't look back in the final two quarters on its home field to roll past rival Armuchee for a 41-0 victory in region play on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0 Region 7-A Division I) scored a touchdown in the first quarter and added two more in the second while their defense held Armuchee (3-6, 1-4) off the scoreboard for a 21-0 halftime lead.
Trion then continued the dominance in the second half, adding three more scores and racking up 251 yards on the ground total for the game. The Bulldogs were led by their two-headed rushing attack of Toby Maddux and Logan Eller, who combined for 206 yards and four touchdowns.
Maddux finished with 113 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns, and Eller contributed 93 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. Christian Henderson also had 47 yards rushing with a touchdown.
Trion quarterback Kade Smith was also solid in the passing game with 146 yards on 14-of-19 attempts with a touchdown. Garrett Mahan hauled in the touchdown catch and finished with 35 yards on two receptions while Maddux added 47 yards receiving on five catches.
Andy Ramirez and Jefferson Ramirez combined to connect on five extra points for Trion.
The Bulldogs' win sets up a winner-take-all matchup next Friday at Darlington as they victory claims the Region 7-A Division I title.
Armuchee will wrap up its season next Friday when it hosts Dade County. It will be the final game for head coach Jeremy Green who announced a few weeks ago that he will be stepping down at the end of 2022.