After a season that brought Bulldog fans more joy than they had experienced in over 40 years, a season that yielded a 14-1 record and a national championship, and an offseason in which the team lost 15 players to the NFL draft and more than 10 to the transfer portal, many said that Georgia would not have a chance to be back in the hunt for another national championship.
But here we are.
The Bulldogs are less than a week away from fighting for back-to-back national championships, a feat that has not been done in the modern College Football Playoff structure.
The team that they will be facing, TCU, is one that few would have ever expected to be here as it finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 5-7.
TCU started the season with three straight wins over what many would consider a weak non-conference schedule. It wasn’t until it beat No. 19 Oklahoma 55-24 that Horned Frogs received any recognition.
After that win, TCU debuted at No. 17 in the AP Top 25 the following week and then consistently moved up in the rankings.
Its win over Oklahoma was the first of four consecutive victories against ranked opponents. In mid-November, TCU also beat Texas 17-10 on the road, marking its fifth win against a ranked team.
The Horned Frogs were known for their ability to come back, often being knocked down but continuing to fight until their opponents eventually faltered. The last time that a team started the season unranked and eventually ended up playing in a game with national championship stakes was Georgia Tech in 1990.
Just as unlikely as TCU competing in the national championship game is the way the Bulldogs clinched their spot in the title game. Trailing 38-24 entering the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs mounted a comeback by pulling together three scoring drives that were needed to win the game.
In the final minute, quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown on a 72-yard drive that took just five plays.
Even after a fourth quarter comeback for the history books (Georgia is only one of 19 teams which has trailed by 14 or more points to comeback to win in CFP history), it still took a New Year’s miracle. Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles, sailed a potential game-winning kick to the left of the goal post on a 50-yard field goal attempt which secured the Bulldogs ticket to the championship game.
TCU on the other hand secured its spot after pulling off the biggest upset in playoff history. It was as an eight-point underdog before defeating the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a wild, back-and-forth Fiesta Bowl.
TCU watched as its 18-point lead dwindled to as few as three early in the fourth quarter. Despite throwing two interceptions and completing only 14 of 29 passes for 225 yards, quarterback Max Duggan made key plays to give his offense a chance. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught six passes for 163 yards, and the TCU defense had two pick-sixes. TCU’s victory was the first win by a Big 12 team in the CFP to date.
The game will mark the fifth time Georgia and TCU have met going back through the last 80 years. The previous meetings were in 2016, 1988, 1980 and 1942. The Bulldogs hold a 4-0 record in those matchups with the largest margin of victory being a 34-3 win in a 1980 home win and the smallest margin of victory came in the 2016 Liberty Bowl win, 31-23.
The other two meetings came on Sept. 10, 1988, as Georgia won 38-10, and in the 1942 Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1942, with Georgia winning 40-26.
This game will be a history-making contest no matter the outcome, with the Bulldogs claiming the first back-to-back national championships in the CFP era or TCU being the first team since 1990 to start the season unranked and win the title.
Georgia is 12.5-point favorites in the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is at 62. Both TCU and Georgia come into this game with amazing seasons, UGA 14-0 while TCU sits at 13-1 with its only loss coming at the hands of Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Georgia and TCU are set to battle on Monday 8 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.