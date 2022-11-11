Fresh off a dominating victory in Athens over the then College Football Playoff No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs now set their sights on Starkville, Miss.
Georgia and Mississippi State are set to kick off at 7 p.m., which will be the second night game of the year for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s last night game was an unexpected battle when they traveled west to take on the Missouri Tigers, a game that challenged Georgia’s depth but the Dawgs pushed through to a 26-22 victory over the Tigers.
Georgia is the last remaining undefeated SEC team and heads into Starkville 9-0 (6-0 in SEC play), while the Mississippi State Bulldogs hold a 2022 record of 6-3 (3-3 conference play) but come into this game off an overtime win over Auburn.
This will be the 26th meeting between the two teams, the two last matched up on Nov. 21, 2020 in Athens where the Georgia Bulldogs pulled out a victory 31-24.
It may not seem likely but this series dates back to October of 1914 when the Georgia Bulldogs lost in Athens 9-0. Since then Georgia holds the series record of 19-6.
Georgia last suffered a loss to Mississippi State in 2010, when it traveled to Starkville and fell 24-12. But Georgia will be eyeing a victory on Saturday as a win would clinch the SEC East and punch its ticket to Atlanta (Georgia would also clinch the SEC East with a Tennessee loss to Missouri) on Dec. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
If Georgia clinches the East this Saturday night in Starkville, who would it face off with in Atlanta? With an overtime win over Alabama, LSU is in a perfect spot to take the west. All the Tigers have to do is travel to Arkansas and overtake the Razorbacks and then sit back and hope that Alabama takes care of business over Ole Miss on Saturday.
With cold temps, cow bells and head coach Mike Leach leading the Mississippi State Bulldogs this could be a battle for Georgia.