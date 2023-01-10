INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- For some Georgia fans, they might not realize that they are in currently in a “Golden Age” of Bulldogs Football.
Since Georgia’s hire of Kirby Smart in December 2015, the Georgia Bulldogs have won two SEC Championships, competed in now three National Championship Games, and came into Monday's championship game 14-0 and a chance to make history by winning back-to-back titles.
Many have waited over 40 long years for a national championship, and on Monday there was a chance to win back-to-back titles and do it in the most unconventional way possible, with a walk-on quarterback that no one really took seriously a few years ago but now has embedded himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the program's history.
In front of a sold-out crowd of 72,628 at SoFi Stadium, both Georgia’s and TCU's first drives started the same way, with a false start, but they ended very differently. TCU's first possession ended with a 3-and-out and a 34-yard punt, while Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs marched down the field and ended with a 21-yard touchdown run that put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
It wasn't just the Georgia offense having all the fun, the defense led by Christopher Smith forced a fumble on TCU’s second drive that was recovered by Javon Bullard. That turnover led to a 24-yard Jack Podlesny field goal that put Georgia up 10-0.
Not to be outdone, TCU’s Max Duggan took his team down the field with a 60 pass to Derius Davis and a few plays later punched it in on a 2-yard touchdown run, putting TCU on the scoreboard, trailing10-7.
Bennett finished the quarter with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey putting Georgia up 17-7. Duggan and TCU finished the first quarter with seven points and 96 total yards (20 rushing, 76 passing) while the Bulldogs ended with 174 yards, 17 points and Stetson Bennet going 8-for-9.
The second quarter was all Georgia as the Bulldogs outscored TCU 21-0, putting the Bulldogs up 38-7 going into halftime.
Bennett was 6-for-9 with 102 yards, putting him at 231 yards for the half. He connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 22-yard pass for one touchdown and also punched in a 6-yard rushing touchdown.
The third TD of the second quarter came when Kendall Milton had a 1-yard rush into the end zone, leaving 1:19 left on the clock. The defense shined as well as it held TCU to only 25 total offensive yards, four of those came from rushing while the other 21 came through the air.
TCU only managed to complete 10 total plays in the second quarter, two of which resulted in interceptions at the hands of Bullard as he picked off Duggan twice in the 2nd quarter.
This season Georgia had seen some struggles in the third quarter, but not on this night. The Bulldogs continued their domination of TCU putting up another 14 points, stretching their lead to 52-7. Bennet went another 5-for-8 with 91 yards. He connected with Brock Bowers on a 22-yard touchdown pass and another to McConkey on a 14-yard TD pass.
Georgia held TCU just 55 total yards in the 3rd quarter. After becoming the first Georgia quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards in a season, winning back-to-back titles and going 15-0 in a season, Bennett earned the rest of the night off. Head coach Kirby Smart put backup quarterback Carson Beck in to start the fourth quarter and finished the game out. Bennett finishes his career 28-3 as a starter which ties him for second in the SEC.
In the fourth quarter, Georgia continued to show its depth and dominance, putting another 13 points on the board with another 104 yards added to the score.
The Bulldogs finished the night setting the record for most points scored in a National Championship Game as well as the largest margin of victory. Georgia put up 589 total yards of offense to TCU's 188, the Bulldogs' defense forced three fumbles and held Duggan to only 152 yards through the air.
Bennett finished the night 18-for-25 and four touchdowns through the air and two on the ground. Georgia running back Branson Robinson had two rushing scores along with Kendal Milton and his one rushing touchdown. Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell all caught touchdown passes from Stetson Bennett rounding out the night.
The Bulldogs are the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win Back-to-Back titles and along with LSU are the only SEC schools to go 15-0. T
he question to ask now is...is Georgia the new dynasty and gold standard in college football?
Who's ready for spring practice?