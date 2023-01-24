For the second time in the last three games, the Pepperell Dragons got a clutch shot in the final seconds to earn a dramatic comeback victory on their home court.
After Evan Rhodes’ 3-pointer completed the team’s thrilling 59-58 win Friday over Armuchee, it was senior Kaleb Buck who stepped up in a huge spot this time around, knocking down a 3 in the closing seconds of overtime to defeat Unity Christian 72-70 on Monday night at The Fire Pit.
“We faced adversity tonight again, and our kids just scratched and fought and found a way,” Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence said. “I couldn’t be happier for Kaleb to have that kind of moment. It’s been a roller-coaster season for him and for our whole team, but he stepped up and hit a huge shot tonight. The thing about our team is that it could be anybody at any time that steps up in a moment like that. Tonight, it was Kaleb. The other night, it was Evan. You just never know.”
The final sequence started with Unity Christian’s Jay Davis knocking down a shot in the final minute to give his team a 70-69 lead. However, Pepperell’s DJ Rogers dribbled the ball up the court on the next possession, found his fellow senior, Buck, open in the corner with a pass, and Buck let it fly as time dwindled down only for the ball to find the bottom of the net.
Rogers then made a heady defensive play, picking off the Lions’ inbound pass and holding onto the ball as time expired to send the home crowd into celebration mode once again.
Pepperell (8-11) was led by Alex Rhoades with 21 points in the contest to go with double-digit rebounds for a double-double performance. Landon Lockwood added 16 points, including three first-half 3s, while Rogers contributed 12 points.
Kendyl Brewster chipped in with 11 points, while Buck totaled 10 to give the Dragons five players in double figures.
The game started with Unity Christian (7-12) coming out of the gates hot from the outside as it knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first quarter and built a 29-13 lead at the end of the period.
Pepperell fought back in the second quarter to outscore the Lions 24-11 and cut the deficit to 40-37 at the half. The Dragons then edged out a 52-51 lead at the end of the third before Unity Christian was able to tie the contest at the end of regulation to force the extra session.
“Our team is just so freaking resilient,” Mendence said. “You see that score after the first quarter and think we’re out of the game. Then, you look up and we’re right back in it. I’ve never had a team so resilient. They never quit. They play like they are in it at all times. It’s our seniors, all the way down to our younger kids.
“Now, I told them after the game tonight that they can either be satisfied with having a few fun memories like this, or they can be hungry to make even more. Once you have wins like we’ve had the last few days, it becomes an addictive feeling. I want them to want more as we go into the last few weeks of this season.”
Unity Christian was led by Davis, who scored a game-high 24 points to go with 15 rebounds for a double-double. Austin Wilkerson added 20 points and eight assists, while Johnny Whitley scored nine points, coming on three 3s.
Pepperell was back on the road Tuesday night to visit Trion for a region matchup and will be at home Friday to host region foe Dalton Academy starting at 7:30 p.m.
Unity Christian will aim to bounce back when it visits Shiloh Hills Christian for a region test Friday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.