Berry's Nick Brunswick and Joey Garcia each earned First Team All-Southern Athletic Association honors as the league announced its awards for the 2023 regular season two days after the completion of the SAA Baseball Championship.
In all, 10 Vikings earned recognition from the SAA as Jackson Halla, Tyler Cassidy and Wesley Maxey received Second Team All-SAA recognition, while Levi Cloud, John D'Amelio, Garrett Lang, Patrick O'Rourke and Andrew Pendleton each received Honorable Mention status.
Brunswick, a junior from Acworth, became Berry's single season record holder for hits in the D-III era with 69. The Berry right fielder had 35 hits and 21 runs scored in SAA play, starting all 21 games for the Vikings. In all games, Brunswick hit .418 with an OPS of 1.036.
He also had 22 multi-hit games for Berry, including a team-best nine three-hit contests. He closed the year on a 25-game reached base safely streak.
Garcia helped to anchor the infield for the Vikings in 2023. The sophomore from Atlanta hit .321 in SAA games and .333 in all contests. He was a perfect 15-for-15 on stolen base attempts and was tied for second on the team in all games with 76 total bases. He played a hand in turning 30 double plays and had a fielding percentage of .957. Garcia led Berry with 35 RBI in all contests.
Halla typically started the third game of the series for the Vikings in SAA play. In those games, he went 4-1 with a 4.04 ERA in seven starts. In all contests, the sophomore from Vestavia, Ala., led the team with a 3.77 ERA with batters hitting just .269 against him in 62 innings of work.
Cassidy developed into Berry's closer during the sason, saving six contests for the Vikings with an overall ERA of 3.43. Three of Cassidy's saves were in SAA play as the sophomore from Orlando, Fla., posted an ERA of 1.96 with a 2-2 mark against league foes.
Maxey joined the two pitchers on the Second Team for the Vikings. The senior from Stockbridge was second on the Vikings in batting average in league play with a .362 mark, accounting for 21 hits and 19 runs scored. His OPS against league foes was .811. In all games, Maxey had a batting average of .382, good for second on the squad.
Cloud came on during the month of April and into May to earn SAA Honorable Mention status. All five of Cloud's home runs came from April 6 onward. The junior from Decatur hit .343 in all contests and .317 in SAA games. Cloud's 48 hits were the third-most on the BC team.
D'Amelio anchored third base for the Vikings during 2023. The senior from Augusta hit .338 in SAA competition, driving in 15 runs. His 30 RBI tied for third-most on the Vikings in all games.
Lang became Berry's everyday shortstop in his freshman campaign. The Macon native hit .358 in SAA competition with 16 RBI, the second-most on the team in league play. Lang was one of four players to start every SAA game along with Brunswick, D'Amelio, and Garcia.
O'Rourke typically had the ball in his hand to start the first game of every SAA series for the Vikings this season, going 3-1 with 22 strikeouts against SAA foes. The Alpharetta native's 3.84 was the second-lowest on staff among players who qualified, as the senior led Berry with a 7-1 record overall.
Pendleton threw out nine runners that tried to steal bases on him during SAA play. The junior catcher from Dallas had just two errors all season in 182 chances for a .989 fielding percentage. He also hit .298 overall for Berry.
The Vikings closed the 2023 season with a 22-23 record, reaching the final round of the SAA Baseball Championship.