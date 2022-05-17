After the Berry women's track & field team took third overall at the Southern Athletic Association meet, the league announced the All-SAA honors last Friday.
The results from the SAA Championships decide the All-SAA Teams. Winning an event earned automatic placement on the first team, whether individually or on a relay team. A second-place finish qualified student-athletes for placement on the second team while third-place results garnered honorable mention status.
Nine Vikings from the women's team earned All-Conference honors. Kammann Brown claimed the lone first-team spot, while Grace Schumaker, Brianna Waddell, Leighan Williams, and Emily Kate Thompson earned second-team recognition. Cailin DeLeo, Anna Rose, Ashleigh Meeker, and Madi Duke rounded out the selections with honorable mentions.
Brown, a senior from Canton, Ga., was also named SAA Women's Field Athlete of the Year. She earned First Team recognition after setting a school record and placing first in the Triple Jump. Brown also placed second in the high jump, long jump, and the 4x100m relay.
Schumacher, a senior from Acworth, Ga., earned second-team honors after placing second in the 200m and the 4x100m relay.
Waddell, a freshman from Kennesaw, Ga., earned her first all-conference selection after her help in the 4x400m relay in which they set the school record with a time of 48.53.
Leighan Williams, a junior from Lawrenceville, Ga., earned second-team selections after placing fourth in the 4x100 relay.
Emily Kate Thompson earned her second-team all-conference selection after placing second in the women's 4x100m relay. Thompson also placed third in the women's 400m hurdles and set a school record in the 100m hurdles.
DeLeo, a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C., placed third in the women's javelin at the SAA meet, earning her SAA honorable mention for the second straight year.
Rose, a freshman from Jackson, California, placed third in the 800m earning her honorable mention status.
Meeker, a senior from Ball Ground, Ga., placed third in the Women's 5000m placing her on the SAA honorable mention list.
Duke, a freshman from Senoia, Ga., placed third in the high jump, earning her the final spot for the Vikings on the SAA Honorable mention list.
Robinson, Syverson earn top recognition from SAA
The Southern Athletic Association announced their post-season men's track & field selections last Friday, with Berry's tallying seven on the First Team. Mason Robinson was named SAA Men's Field Athlete of the Year, while Luke Syverson earned SAA Coach of the Year status for men's track & field.
The Men's track team collected sixteen total All-Conference honorees, including first-team selections Devan McEwan, Cameron Bensley, Roth Wilcox, Jahari Jones, Jordan Wilson, Deiondre Wilson, and Justin Wilborn. Hayden Raikes, Alden McDonald, Jared Ogle, Mason Robinson, Christian Rivera, and Bradshaw Lathbury were all named to the second-team. Finally, Kale Flores, Connor Cole, and Andrew Rexrode would wrap up the All-SAA honorees by being named honorable mentions.
Jahari Jones, Jordan Wilson, Deiondre Wilson, and Justin Wilborn were all named second-team all-conference after their performance in the 4x400m.
McEwen, a freshman from Arvonia, Kansas, set a school record with a throw of 56.68m which would place him first in Javelin.
Cameron Bensley, a senior from Powder Springs, Ga., finished his collegiate career in style after placing first in the Men's 10,000m. Bensley would also place third in the Men's 5,000m.
Wilcox, a junior from Rome, Ga., placed first in the men's 400m hurdles, earning him a spot on the first-team All-Conference list. Wilcox also placed third and set a school record in the 110m hurdles.
Jones, a freshman from Columbus, Ga., was a part of the Men's 4x400 relay team which placed first. Jones also placed second in the men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.
Raikes, a freshman from Upland, Indiana, a part of the men's 4x100m relay earned second-team recognition.
McDonald, a freshman from Evans, Ga., placed second in Pole Vault, earning him a spot on the second team.
Jared Ogle, a senior from Crawford, Ga., placed second in the men's hammer, earning him second-team recognition. Ogle also set a school record in Hammer at 50.10m.
Robinson, a sophomore from Douglasville, Ga., placed second in Shot Put and Discus and third in Hammer, earning him second-team honors. Robinson broke the school record in Shot Put.
Rivera, a sophomore from Lawrenceville, Ga., placed second in Javelin earning him All-SAA second-team honors.
Lathbury, a junior from Woodstock, Ga., placed second in the Men's 5000m earning him the final spot on the second team for the Vikings.
Flores, a sophomore from Andover Kansas, placed third in the men's 3000m steeplechase which earned him honorable mention status.
Connor Johnson and Andrew Rexrode both tied for third in Men's Pole Vault earning them honorable mention status as well.