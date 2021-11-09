There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the Fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt-freshman Brown started at tight end and had three catches for 52 yards with two touchdowns in the Gamecocks’ 40-25 win at home over Abilene Christian. On Monday, Brown was named the Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Week.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt-sophomore, started at running back and had 73 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 47-7 home win over Union last Saturday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a junior kicker and punter, made a 25-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra points in the Vikings’ 45-14 win at Rhodes on Saturday. He also punted twice for an average of 35 yards per attempt with a long of 45 and one downed inside the 20 and handled eight kickoffs.
Christopher Dublin, Pikeville, Model
The graduate-senior defensive back Dublin had five total tackles (three solo, two assists) and an interception in the Bears’ 14-9 win at Cumberland on Saturday. He also had three kickoff returns for 91 total yards in the victory.
Tae Hammond, Cumberlands, Pepperell
Hammond, a junior linebacker, started on defense and had six total tackles (four solo, two assists), including a sack and one and a half tackles-for-loss in the Patriots’ 28-7 loss at Georgetown College on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The freshman Leslie started on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers’ in their 48-21 home win over Middle Tennessee State last Saturday.
Nemo Reddish, Shorter, Rome
The graduate-senior defensive back Reddish started at safety and had three solo tackles in the Hawks’ 38-7 home win over Erskine on Saturday at Barron Stadium.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
Burge, a freshman running back, ran for 44 yards on eight carries with a long of 14 for the Phoenix in their 14-9 loss at home against Pikeville.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The freshman wide receiver Sims had four catches for 24 yards in the Knights’ 38-20 loss at Faulkner last Saturday. He also had one rushing attempt, returned two kickoffs for 32 yards and returned one punt for 17 yards.
Knox Kadum, Virginia Tech, Rome
Kadum, a redshirt-freshman quarterback, threw for 73 yards on 7-of-16 passing in the Hokies’ 17-3 loss at Boston College on Friday. He also had four rushing attempts for four yards in the loss.
BJ Williams, Hanover, Pepperell
Williams, a senior, started on the defensive line and had three total tackles (two solo, one assist), including a tackle-for-loss in the Panthers’ 23-6 loss at Mt. St. Joseph on Saturday.
Jamar Roberts, Cumberlands, Rome
The sophomore defensive back Roberts had two total tackles (one solo, one assist) and returned one kickoff for 19 yards in the Patriots’ 28-7 loss at Georgetown College last Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
Vilsaint, a freshman offensive lineman, started at right guard for the Hawks in their 52-33 home win over Maryville on Saturday.
Trevor Thomas, Maryville, Pepperell
The senior quarterback Thomas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-20 passing in the Scots’ 52-33 loss at Huntingdon on Saturday. He also had four rushing attempts and punted the ball six times for an average of 34 yards per punt with a long of 49.
Jackson Norton, Cumberlands, Rome
Norton, a junior offensive lineman, started at center for the Patriots’ in their 28-7 loss at Georgetown College last Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu, a sophomore defensive back, recorded three solo tackles in the Fighting Scots’ 59-41 home win over Allegheny on Saturday.
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
The graduate-senior Lawrence started at defensive end for the Paladins and had two assisted tackles in a 43-42 loss at Western Carolina last Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a senior offensive lineman, started at right guard for the Hawks’ in their 38-7 home win over Erskine on Saturday at Barron Stadium.
JC Burkett, Berry, Armuchee
The senior Burkett saw reserve action on the offensive line for the Vikings’ in their 45-14 win at Rhodes on Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-junior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Hokies’ 17-3 loss at Boston College on Friday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt-sophomore tight end Watson had one solo tackle, which was a tackle-for-loss in the 65-55 Blue Hose loss at Valparaiso on Saturday.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
McKoy, a graduate-senior linebacker, had one assisted tackle in the Paladins’ 43-42 loss on the road at Western Carolina last Saturday.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Jackets’ 33-30 loss at Miami on Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
Ball, a senior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Terriers’ 35-10 loss at home against Chattanooga on Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The sophomore wide receiver Wright participated but didn’t record any stats in the Scots’ 52-33 loss at Huntingdon last Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
Langford, a sophomore, saw reserve action on the offensive line for the Tigers’ in their 30-20 loss at home against Centre on Saturday.
NOTE: If there is a former local player making an impact in college football and we left them out, please let us know by emailing sports editor Alex Farrer at afarrer@rn-t.com.