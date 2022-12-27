Standout performances in the trenches this past season earned a local trio a spot on the Recruit Georgia All-State Teams recently announced for each classification.
Rome senior defensive lineman Tyson Brown and Darlington offensive linemen Gus Gammage and Gatlin Hancock were the top selections among players from Rome and Floyd County as Brown was named All-State for Class AAAAAA and Gammage and Hancock were named All-State for Class A Division I.
Brown had a big season in which he finished with more than 60 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception as a key part of the Wolves' defense that helped the team to the Region 6-AAAAAA championship and a run to the Class AAAAAA Final Four.
Gammage and Hancock did a lot of the grunt work up front on offense for the Tigers, who won the Region 7-A Division I title, as each graded out at over 80 percent for the year.
Joining Brown as Honorable Mention picks in Class AAAAAA were Rome teammates DK Daniel, Martel Hight, Reece Fountain, Justin Terrell, Stephiylan Green and Alto Moore.
As part of the Class A Division I Honorable Mention picks were Gammage and Hancock's Darlington teammates Joel Lowenberg, Eli Thompson and Talan Shirey.
Other Class A Division I Honorable Mention selections from local teams included Pepperell's DJ Rogers and Erik Jensen, Coosa's Connor Soales and Armuchee's Jacob Seagraves.
Model's Daniel Jolly was selected as an Honorable Mention pick in Class AA as well.