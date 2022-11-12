Officials from the Heisman Trophy Trust have named Model High School senior Jayde Brewer as a 2022 School Winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship.
From an applicant pool of hundreds of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, Brewer is among more than 5,700 to be named a school winner.
Brewer, an honor student, is enrolled in Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses. She has played soccer for the last three years, serving as Team Captain in the 2021 Final Four.
Among her soccer honors is All-Region honorable mention in 2021, All-Area honorable mention in 2022 and All-Region 2nd Team in 2022. Just last year, Brewer added golf. In her spare time, she volunteers at various local organizations.
The Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust. It extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field but also in their schools and communities.
These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.