Peyton Breissinger and Emily Rapach have each been selected as NCAA Division III Volleyball First Team Academic All-America honorees by College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America).
The announcement was made by the organization Wednesday afternoon.
"We're really excited for Peyton and Emily to receive this recognition," said Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty. "They work extremely hard in the classroom, and obviously have both performed at a really high level on the volleyball court."
Breissinger, a senior from Cincinnati, Ohio, was named Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Vikings to another SAA Regular Season and Tournament Championship. She finished 2022 averaging exactly 4.00 points per set with a total of 412 points, leading the SAA in both categories.
Off the court, Breissinger is an Applied Physics major, with a GPA of 3.99. She was also named Third Team All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association following 2022.
Rapach, a redshirt senior from Mount Pleasant, S.C., will go down as one of the most honored athletes in the history of Berry's volleyball program. Rapach was a First Team All-America honoree by the AVCA in 2022, after earning Second Team honors in 2021.
The setter led the SAA in assists per set in 2022 with a 10.55, ranking sixth nationally. She ended her career with 3,138 assists. In the classroom, Rapach has a 3.77 GPA as she pursues her degree in Biology.
Berry is the only volleyball program across all three divisions of the NCAA with two student-athletes on the First Team.
The Vikings finished the season 25-5, advancing to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Berry was ranked No. 10 in the final AVCA poll for 2022.