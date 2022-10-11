Following three consecutive double-doubles in Southern Athletic Association play last week, Berry senior Peyton Breissinger has been named SAA Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
The announcement was made by the league office Monday afternoon.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native led the fifth-ranked Vikings to a 2-1 weekend. Against Oglethorpe, she posted 20 kills and 14 digs in a midweek victory. On the weekend, Breissinger tallied 11 kills and 11 digs against Sewanee and followed with a 16 kill and 20 dig performance in a clash with Centre. Over the course of the week, the senior totaled 47 kills, 51.5 points, and hit .306.
The senior heads into this week with 973 career points as she eclipsed the 800-kill mark against Centre Saturday. Previously, Breissinger earned the SAA offensive weekly award Sept. 18.
The Vikings will have three matches at The Cage Center this week, which began with a Tuesday night matchup with Emory. They will host SAA foe Rhodes on Saturday at noon.
Brantley named SAA Offensive Player of the Week
Coming off a pair of road wins in Southern Athletic Association play last weekend, Berry's Karsen Brantley has been named SAA Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Brantley led the Vikings to wins at Birmingham-Southern and Millsaps last Friday and Sunday, respectively. Against BSC, Brantley assisted on the second goal for the Vikings and netted the third as the Vikings pulled away for a 4-0 win.
Two days later in Jackson, Miss., the senior from Marietta, Ga., scored twice and assisted on another tally as Berry came away with a 5-1 win over Millsaps.
This marks the fourth straight week that the Vikings have won a weekly award from the SAA, but the first one that has been on the offensive side. Julia Massa (Sept. 19 and 26) and Sophia Coon (Oct. 3) earned the awards on the defensive side the previous three weeks.
Sitting at 4-0 in SAA play, the Vikings will welcome a pair of teams that currently sit at 2-2 in league play to Bob Pearson Field this weekend. Friday, the Vikings will play host to Rhodes at 5 p.m. while Hendrix will visit this Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.