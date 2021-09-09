The Rome Braves dug themselves a hole on Wednesday night but were able to climb out of it thanks to some timely hitting and great work by their bullpen.
Rome trailed at Asheville 7-4 going to the sixth but rallied for four in the top of the sixth to take a lead they never relinquished after that. They added two more insurance runs in the ninth and the bullpen held firm with four shutout innings to give the Braves a 10-7 victory over the Tourists.
Drew Campbell had a big day at the plate for Rome (52-57) with two hits and four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the sixth to spearhead the team's four-run rally in the frame.
Leadoff man Cody Milligan contributed two hits to the victory, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Vaughn Grissom also had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored. Carlos Martinez had a three-hit night with three doubles and two runs scored, and Riley Delgado and Rusber Estrada each added two hits and an RBI.
Rounding out the offense totals were Jesse Franklin and Javier Valdes with a double apiece and Michael Harris with a hit and a run scored.
Tanner Gordon earned the win on the mound to improve his record to 1-4 after going five innings and allowing seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits while striking out three.
The Braves' bullpen did there job holding Asheville's offense right where they were at seven runs after the fifth as AJ Puckett pitched a scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit and striking out two, Jake Higginbotham pitched 1 2-3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing one hit and striking out three and Justin Yeager shut things down with 1 1-3 innings scoreless with two strikeouts to earn his third save.
Rome was right back at it on Thursday for another contest at Asheville (48-58) at 6:35 and will take on the Tourists again on Friday at 6:35 p.m.