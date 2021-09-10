There were a lot of runs scored by both teams on Thursday night, but it was the three added by the Rome Braves in the 10th that proved to be the difference in a road win.
With the game tied at 8-8 thanks to a four-run rally by Asheville in the bottom of the ninth to force extras, the Braves' bats came through with three clutch runs in the 10th and held on from there to defeat the Tourists 11-9.
Rome (53-57) scored the first run in the 10th on a balk that allowed Carlos Martinez to cross the plate, and then Shean Michel added two big insurance runs later in the inning on a two-run homer over the center-field wall.
Michel finished the game with a three-hit, four-RBI effort, including his clutch homer in extras. Andrew Moritz added three hits as well from the leadoff spot as he drove in two and scored one. Martinez also had a three-hit effort while driving in one and scoring four runs.
Javier Valdes and Garrison Schwartz each contributed a hit and an RBI for the Braves offense as well, and Valdes scored two runs. Beau Philip contributed a hit and a run scored, and Vaughn Grissom walked three times, scored two runs and stole a base.
On the mound, Benjamin Dum picked up the win for Rome to move to 2-1 on the season after pitching 2 2-3 innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out three. Starter Darius Vines went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six in a no decision, and Coleman Huntley pitched 2 1-3 innings of relief as he allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four.
The Braves were back at Asheville on Friday for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch before wrapping up the road series on Saturday and Sunday at 6:05 p.m. and 1:05 p.m.
Rome returns home to State Mutual Stadium on Tuesday for the final homestand of the season as they will host Hickory with Tuesday's series opener starting at 7 p.m.