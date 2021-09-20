The High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, the Hickory Crawdads (46-68), defeated the Rome Braves (56-60) 7-1 on Friday evening at State Mutual Stadium. The Braves have a 2-1 lead in the series against the Crawdads.
Hickory scored the first run of the game in the top of the first after Jonathan Ornelas hit a solo home run to left field.
Hickory added on five additional runs in the top of fourth. This made the score 6-0 Hickory.
The R-Braves scored their only run of the game in the home half of the fourth after Michael Harris II grounded out to score Shean Michel.
The Crawdads plated the game’s final run in the top of the ninth.
Michel went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Riley Delgado went 2-for-4, and Vaughn Grissom went for 1-for-2 with a walk.
Jake McSteen (L, 2-5) got the start for Rome and tossed 3.2 innings, gave up six hits, two earned runs and struck out four. Coleman Huntley III tossed 2.1 innings in relief, gave up two hits and struck out four.
Saturday's game between Rome and Hickory was canceled due to unplayable field conditions, and Sunday's contest, which was scheduled to be the final game of the season, was also canceled to allow for additional testing and contract tracing within the Hickory Crawdads organization. The decision was made to adhere to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.
The Rome Braves wrapped up the 2021 season with a record of 56-60. They will return to State Mutual Stadium this coming Spring for the 2022 season. The 2022 schedule is available at wwww.RomeBraves.com.