(From left to right) Floyd County School Superintendent Glenn White, new Armuchee High head football coach Eric Belew, Armuchee High Principal Joseph Pethel and Floyd County Board of Education member Chip Hood pose for a photo at Wednesday's meeting.
Armuchee High School has a new head football coach.
During a called meeting Wednesday morning, the Floyd County Board of Education voted to hire Eric Belew for the job.
According to the Floyd County Schools, Belew and his wife Hannah currently teach in the Polk County School district. The couple and their child reside in the Lindale area.
“Hannah and I are thrilled to be a part of the Armuchee community and help continue the excellence in athletics and academics,” Belew said.
Belew is a native of Columbia, Tennessee. His parents were both educators for more than 35 years and his father served as a high school football coach for over 20 years.
In high school he was a member of the 2009 5A state runner-up and 2010 state championship team at Columbia Central. He went on to play receiver for Tennessee Tech from 2012-2013 and the University of North Alabama from 2014-2015, being a part of two conference championships.
At the beginning of his career, Belew coached under Tennessee Hall of Famer Bobby Sharp at Lewis County High School in Tennessee. His first head coaching position was at Cumberland County High School in 2018 with his last three years serving as an assistant coach at Rockmart High School.
At Rockmart, he has been a receivers coach, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. Led by Yellow Jackets' head coach Biff Parson, he was a part of three region championships and a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2022.
“We are very grateful that Coach Belew has agreed to accept this position with Floyd County Schools,” said Superintendent Glenn White. “He is well qualified to lead this program toward success. We are looking forward to him working with our community and our Armuchee High football players to lead this program forward.”
Belew succeeds Jeremy Green as head coach of the Indians after Green stepped down at the end of this past season following five years in the position. Armuchee went 12-35 during Green's time at the helm with his best season coming in 2021 when the team went 5-4 to finish above .500 for the first time since 2009.
-Sports editor Alex Farrer contributed to this report.