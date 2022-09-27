As Model High celebrated Homecoming last week, it was even more special for four former Blue Devil legends.
The Model Athletics Hall of Fame inducted four new members on Friday before the homecoming game against Murray County. The group included Norris Allen, William Mitchell, Christy Shull and Milt Travis.
The four new inductees were presented a plaque on the field and recognized in front of the large home crowd.
These inductees have made an impact on Model High sports in a variety of ways:
Norris Allen
As a three-sport star between 1977 and 1981, Allen played football, basketball and baseball. He holds the Model High School career rushing record with 4225 yards and is also the all-time leading scorer with 71 touchdowns.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution named him to its All-State Team in 1979. His career batting average in baseball was .452, and he received a scholarship to play baseball at West Georgia College. The Montreal Expos signed Allen to a minor league contract in 1984.
William Mitchell
From 1974 to 1978, Mitchell was a three-sport athlete, playing football and basketball and running track. He was an all-area performer and scored the first touchdown on the current Model High football field.
Mitchell continued his playing career at Mars Hill University, where he was an all-conference player who led the nation in punt and kickoff return yardage. He signed as a free agent with the Detroit Lions in 1983.
Christy Shull
A three-sport athlete from 1991 to 1995, Shull played basketball and softball and ran track. She was named to the All-State Basketball Team and the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Teams in 1995.
As a track athlete, Shull won the high jump state championship three times, in 1992, 1994 and 1995. In addition, she was named the "State All-Class Track Performer" in 1995.
Milt Travis
Travis taught and coached at Model High School from 1982 to 2002. As a head basketball coach, he has been to 11 state tournaments, won four region championships, finished as region runners-up five times and took his teams to two elite eights and two final fours.
Aside from coaching basketball, he also served as head football coach and athletic director. In addition, he is the founder of the annual Big Blue Basketball Camp, which has run continuously since 1984.