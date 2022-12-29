The mark of a strong team is finding a way to win when everything doesn’t go to plan.
The Model Blue Devils did exactly that Wednesday afternoon in the opening game of the Big Blue Classic at Model as they weathered the storm from a gritty Heritage team and gutted out a 50-47 overtime victory.
Model (7-3) trailed 45-43 late in the fourth quarter but forced a 5-second count on an inbound attempt with 23 seconds remaining in regulation to get the ball back. The Devils went down on the other end and ran a play for big man Jeremias Heard, who came through with a huge bucket to tie the game and eventually force overtime after Heritage (5-6) was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.
Model once again found itself in a hole in the extra session as Heritage scored the opening basket of the period to go up 47-45. With less than 30 seconds remaining, Heard came up clutch with a layup deep in the paint to tie it at 47-47. The junior forward then followed that up with the game-winning three-point play with 3.3 seconds remaining, following a defensive stop by the Devils.
Heritage’s heave at the buzzer missed to give the Devils a hard-fought victory.
“We found a way. That’s the big thing about this one,” Model head coach Jacob Travis said. “Credit to our defense really in the fourth quarter. We didn’t commit a foul and made it tough on them. Then, Jeremias got the ball a couple times in critical spots and converted for us.
“It says a lot about the character of our team to not have a lot of things go right like today and fight through it to find a way to win.”
Heard finished with a game-high 18 points for Model, including all five of the team’s points in the overtime period. He played a big part in keeping his team in the game in the first half, with 11 points to give the Devils a slim 21-19 lead at the half.
Heritage trailed 25-21 early in the third quarter when it made a 6-0 run to go ahead 27-25. After the Devils tied it back up, the Generals then closed the quarter strong to lead 35-31 going to the fourth.
Model fell behind 37-31 early in the final quarter before a string of four 3-pointers at the right time pushed it back ahead at 43-39. Noah Travis knocked down two of them, while Jakenes Heard and Steve Dallas converted one apiece.
“We ran some stuff for our guards, switched our ball screens a little and got our shooters in rhythm a little bit there finally and they knocked down some big shots,” Jacob Travis said. “Noah, Stevie and Jakenes looked for their shots and made them. We really needed that after the way we shot it the first three quarters.”
Heritage refused to let that Model run sink its chances, however, as the Generals reeled off another 6-0 spurt to take a 45-43 lead before Jeremias Heard’s late bucket to send it to overtime.
Noah Travis and Jakenes Heard each finished with nine points for Model, with Travis knocking down three 3s. Jayden Hames added six points.
Heritage was led by Payton Newman with 10 points, including four in the fourth quarter. Kaleb Biddle added eight, including a pair of 3s, and JC Armour also scored eight.
Model will play its second game of the Big Blue Classic on Thursday at 6 p.m. when it takes on New Faith. Jacob Travis said his team will try to learn from what didn’t go as well in Wednesday’s contest and apply it to what he hopes will be a more complete performance Thursday.
“We were out of sync today,” Travis said. “We missed some stuff around the hoop, and credit to Heritage for making us work hard for every shot we got. That’s only the second game so far this season that someone has played man-to-man on us, so we wanted to try to get to the basket as much as we could. We used a lot of energy to get back in the game and find a way at the end. We won’t make any excuses, though. We’ve got to come back tomorrow and be better.”
Heritage will play again at the Big Blue Classic on Friday against New Faith at 1:30 p.m.